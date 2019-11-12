Verizon is offering one year of Disney Plus for free to Unlimited customers

The highly anticipated Disney Plus streaming service is officially live and available in the United States. If you're looking to save on the all-new streaming service, Verizon is offering an enticing Disney Plus offer that would be hard to pass up.



Starting today, the phone carrier is offering 12 months of Disney Plus for FREE with a Verizon Unlimited plan or when you switch to Fios or 5G home internet. After the 12-month promotional period ends, you'll be charged just $6.99 per month for the service on your Verizon bill - so the usual Disney Plus price.

If you're an existing Verizon Unlimited customer, then all you'll need to do is add Disney Plus to your account, and you can start streaming your favorite Disney classics. If you're a Verizon customer on a different plan, you can switch to Unlimited and add Disney Plus to your account. New customers can sign up with a Verizon Unlimited plan or switch to Fios or 5G home internet and enjoy Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

Just want the streaming service - head to the Disney Plus website to sign up

What will be on Disney Plus?

What won't!? If you're thinking that Disney Plus is just about the children and a select tribe of avid fans, think again. Apart from showing a host of Disney content, it will also air other shows and movies from the likes of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

Not to mention Disney's recent Fox acquisition, which means you can also expect to see shows like The Simpsons and other Fox content on the service, too. That's a whole range of binge-watching for a starting price of only $6.99 per month and a 7-day free trial.

So if you already have Verizon or are in the market for a new phone plan but unsure which carrier to choose, this new offer may just swing you Verizon's way.

Read more on this: