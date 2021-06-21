This GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle just hit its lowest ever price for Prime Day

The GoPro Hero 8 Black's best bundle has just plummeted to its lowest price in the Prime Day deals, with a 24% discount bringing its price lower than the action cam's usual standalone price.

Normally costing $377/£329.99, the Hero 8 Black's Retail Bundle – which includes a Shorty tripod, head strap, 32GB microSD Card, two rechargeable Batteries and the action cam itself – is now down to just $279/£249.99, saving you around 24% on its usual price. (Not in the US/UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Buds prices in your region).

The GoPro Hero 8 Black may have been succeeded by the Hero 9 Black, but it remains one of our favorite action cameras. Its 4K video quality is the equal of its successor's and you get the same class-leading HyperSmooth image stabilization.

The Hero 8 Black was a bigger leap over the Hero 7 Black, thanks to its foldable built-in mount (which means you don't have to fit it into a plastic frame when mounting it to things), a new wind-resistant microphone and some great software features like improved HDR.

The Hero 8 Black's improvements to video bit-rates, raw photos and Full HD live-streaming also make it ideal for anyone who needs a rugged, waterproof b-cam for their vlogging or YouTube setups.

If you need to boost the Hero 8 Black's powers further, it's also handily compatible with GoPro's 'Mod' accessories. These include the Media Mod, which brings a built-in directional mic and 3.5mm microphone port, the Light Mod for boosting the available light in your vlogging videos.

Overall, the Hero 8 Black offers better value than the Hero 9 Black for those who don't need a front-facing screen – and that's particularly the case with this excellent Prime Day deal.

