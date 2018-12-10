This Apple iPad Mini 4 deal slashes $150 off list price

There have been iPad deals aplenty this holiday season, but now they're finally starting to dry up. Apple and Best Buy are arranging one last hurrah with a massive discount on iPad Mini 4 tablets for one day only.

This iPad model came out a few years ago, but is still more than ready for watching movies and reading books on the go, not to mention playing mobile games. Now, you can get it for the same price as that epic iPad 2018 deal of Black Friday – with way more storage inside.

Apple iPad Mini 4: $399 now $249 at Best Buy

This aged iPad still has life in it, especially at $150 off list price. That gets you a 7.9-inch Retina display powered by Apple's A8 processor and with 128GB of storage. Available in gold, silver and space gray.View Deal

Sure, this iPad is a bit smaller than the one you were after before Black Friday, but it's also way more capacious for an amazing price.

The amount of movies, books, apps and games you can fit onto this tablet should make up for the loss in screen size.

Act quickly, however, as this deal expires at 1:59am ET on Tuesday, December 11.