There is still time to reserve the Galaxy Fold or Flip and get a host of incentives

Later today Samsung will unveil its two latest handsets - the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3. These two foldable smartphones will likely be incredibly powerful and also, carrying price tags to match.

Luckily, Samsung is giving you the opportunity to get a host of incentives when it comes to purchasing either of these devices. All you have to do is reserve your interest before they go live.

If you reserve these devices, you'll get an extra $100 trade-in credit, 12 months of Samsung Care for free, a special offer on Samsung products and early dispatch when the phone goes on sale.

That is a great collection of incentives with no catches. If you decide you don't actually want the handset then you don't have to buy it. To reserve you simply need to enter your email and ZIP code.

You can find out more below and make sure you tune in to watch the big reveal event at 10am ET, 7am PT today.

How to reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US:

If you live in the US and are hoping to buy this new foldable phone, reserving your position in the line now is a great idea. You'll get an $100 on your trade-in credit, 12 months free Samsung Care (worth $155) and a special offer towards galaxy products during the pre-order stage. Reserving the device does not mean you have to buy it so there is no catch for doing this.

Are there any catches to reserving the phone?

Luckily, no. You will simply be asked to fill in your name, email and optionally, your ZIP code and phone number. Once you've done this, you can reserve your spot to get the smartphone with the list of incentives listed above.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes out and its more expensive than you'd like or you're not that keen on it then no harm done! You can simply decide not to get it.

While you will get updates on your reservation, you don't have to put down a deposit or give your card details, just your name and email.

If you decide to buy the handset and realise you're not as keen on it as you thought you'd be, there is a 21 day worry free trial available as well.

How does Samsung's trade-in scheme work?

Samsung, like most other brands, has an intensive trade-in scheme. While most will likely be trading in a Samsung phone, you can also trade in most Apple and Google phones as well as a selection of LG and Motorola phones.

Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't allow trade-ins for a lot of other brands. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi and any other brands won't be able to be traded in.

The amount you'll get completely depends on the device you're trading in and its condition. For example, a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in good condition can get you $700 or an iPhone XR could get you $230.

Whatever you trade in, if you've reserved the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'll also get an additional $100 off.

While you can also trade in a phone in the UK to save money on this new foldable phone, you won't get that additional boost of $100 from the reserving incentives in the US.