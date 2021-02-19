The Surface Pro 7 gets a massive $380 price cut in epic deal at Best Buy

Snag this epic deal on the Surface Pro 7 in the Microsoft sale at Best Buy that launched today. For a limited time, you can get the powerful Surface Pro 7 on sale for $579 (was $959). That's a massive $380 discount and the lowest price we've found for the laptop-tablet hybrid that includes a black Type Cover.

Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $579 at Best Buy

Save $380 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for a record-low price of $579. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. Best Buy's Microsoft sale ends on Sunday, so you should snag this incredible deal now before it's too late.

