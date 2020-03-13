The best spring sales 2020: deals on tech, outdoor furniture, mattresses and more

Spring is almost upon us, and that means not only warmer weather but also a slew of discounts from your favorite retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and Best Buy. It's the perfect opportunity to find incredible deals on outdoor furniture, appliances, tech items, mattresses, and more.

To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best spring sales of 2020. We've also hand-picked standout bargains across categories such as electronics, appliances, and home items. Our spring sale picks include the Shark Ion robot vacuum on sale for just $199, the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $329.99, the Apple Watch 3 down to $199, and savings on outdoor essentials at Walmart. You'll also find fantastic bargains on mattresses like up to 20% off at Casper and $200 off any mattress at Dreamcloud Sleep.



See our pick of the best spring sales below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with any new deals that pop up.

The best Spring 2020 sales:

Our best Spring sale picks:

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. That's a $120 discount and the best price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch: $159.95 $125 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for $125 at Amazon. The fitness-packed smartwatch tracks all-day activity and provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring is available in five different color choices.

Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $499 $399 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal on sale for $399 at Walmart. Perfect for pet owners, the cordless vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of powerful suction and can conveniently transform into a handheld vac.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $199. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and is available in a black and white sport band.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $330 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $199 $169 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for $169. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the easy-to-install video doorbell.

Spring headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $139 at Amazon

You can score a $20 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Walmart

You can get the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $278 at Walmart. The wireless headphones are available in your color choice of black or silver and feature digital noise cancellation technology and provide an impressive 30-hours of battery life.

Spring smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $169 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $169. The swim-proof Versa tracks sleep, calories burned, and 15+ workouts and can store up to 300+ songs.

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $82 at Amazon

You can save $53 on the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $121.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $121.99 at Amazon. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Spring TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $189.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

TCL 50-inch Class 5 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the TCL 50-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with the Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.

LG 60-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! The LG 60-inch 4K TV is on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $478 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $320 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a premium picture experience with bright, bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

Spring vacuum deals

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $219 $129 at Walmart

You can save $90 on the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe at Walmart. The powerful carpet cleaner features spin scrub technology and heated air for faster drying time.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $299.99 $189.99 at Amazon

You can save over $100 on the Eufy BoostIQ Robot Vacuum cleaner at Amazon. The RoboVac features a compatible app that allows you to clean your floors from anywhere.

Shark ION RV700 robot vacuum | $299 $199 at Walmart

The Shark ION robot vacuum is a super cheap automatic cleaner capable of smart navigation systems and remote scheduling. Plus, you're saving $100.

Spring appliance deals

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $59.88. That's a $39 discount for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone.

Nutri Ninja Blender Duo with Auto IQ: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

You can save $40 on the Nutri Ninja Blender Duo at Best Buy. The 72-oz blender features five intelligent and three manual functions and includes two sip and seal lids for easy drink transportation.

KitchenAid Professional 500 5QT Stand Mixer: $499.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

You can save $220 on the best-selling KitchenAid stand mixer at Best Buy. The five-quart mixer features 10 different speeds and includes three different mixing attachments.

Spring mattress deals

Nectar: Free gift with mattress or save up to $454 off a frame

Nectar is currently offering up to $454 off a Nectar bed frame with your mattress purchase when you sign up with your email address. You can also select a free gift, which includes a Nectar mattress protector, set of sateen Nectar sheets, or a BlanQuil weighted blanket.

Saatva: Take $100 off your order of $500 or more

You can save $100 off your order of $500 or more at Saatva's end of season sale. Saatva's selection includes six luxury mattresses with comfort options to suit every sleeper.

Spring patio deals

Home Depot: Save up to 25% off select patio furniture

For a limited time, you can save up to 25% off on select patio furniture at Home Depot. The discounts include outdoor dining sets, umbrellas, lounge chairs, and more.

