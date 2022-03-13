Sleep Awareness Week 2022 has begun — tech and tips for better sleep

Audio player loading…

Today marks the start of Sleep Awareness Week 2022, an annual event organized by the National Sleep Foundation to emphasize the connection between good sleep and better health. To mark the occasion, this week TechRadar will be taking an in-depth look at all things shut-eye, with expert advice from neuroscientists, nutritionists and sleep experts to help you get a better night’s rest.

Sleep is essential for your physical and mental wellbeing, but it’s not always easy to settle down and get good quality rest, so we’ll be sharing expert advice on how you can drift off more quickly and sleep more deeply. We’ll be taking a deep look at the foods that can help you sleep, plus the relationship between sleep and caffeine so you can avoid sabotaging your own slumber with the wrong foods and drinks.

We’ve also put the best sleep products through their paces, so you can fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed. We’ve rounded up the best mattresses for cozy, body-cradling sleep, the best sleep trackers to track your heart rate and sleep stages, and the best wake-up lights to rouse you gently in the morning.

From Sunday 13 to Saturday 19 March, we’ll be updating this page with the latest Sleep Awareness Week 2022 features, buying advice, and reviews, so make sure to bookmark it and come back each day to discover everything you need to know about sleep and how to do it better.

(Image credit: Syda Productions / Shutterstock)

Sleep Awareness Week 2022: how to sleep better

We’ve got a packed schedule of articles for you this week, all designed to help you understand why sleep is so important, and how much you actually need in order to get the maximum benefit.

We’ll also be investigating the best ways to get to sleep faster. Is it possible to drift off in two minutes, and does 4-7-8 breathing really work?

The state of your mattress and pillows have a huge effect on your sleep too, so we’ll be putting them under the microscope and finding out exactly what happens if they aren’t washed. If you decide it’s time for a total refresh, we’ll also have some exclusive deals to save you cash. We’ll even explain how to dispose of your old mattress ethically afterwards.

Here's a few to get you started...

Tech habits to help you get a better night's sleep

Staring at screens close to bedtime and in bed can lead to less sleep, while also taking you longer to drop off, but there are ways to still enjoy your tech without harming your sleep. It's all about night mode, lighting and scrolling limits, as author and tech journalist Becca Caddy explains.



I transformed my sleep with a speaker that costs less than a sandwich

Think you need lots of expensive sleep tech to help you snooze better? Think again, as Fitness and Wellbeing Editor Cat explains how a tiny speaker with a minuscule price tag helped her sleep better each night.

How insomnia affected me and how I dealt with it

Author, journalist and sleep expert Kate Mikhail writes about her experience with insomnia, how it affected her when it reached its peak, and how she overcame it to not only sleep better, but to help others too.

What is Sleep Awareness Week?

Sleep Awareness Week was launched by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) in 1998 as a way to put more emphasis on the importance of getting regular, good quality sleep. Ever since it launched, Sleep Week (as it's fondly known) has been a way to open up the conversation about sleep: how to do it better, for longer, and why getting your seven to nine hours a night is important.

Each year the NSF chooses a new theme for Sleep Awareness Week, and this year its all about being your Best Slept Self. One of the best ways to do that is to ensure you have a relaxing bedtime routine in place each night, including going to bed at the same time and winding down fully before you close your eyes.

Some other sleep tips you can use to be your best slept self include the following: