Upgrade your mattress for less with 25% off Viscosoft mattress toppers

Viscosoft is running a handful of deals on its top-rated bed toppers, pillows and bedding to coincide with Sleep Week 2022. The main offer is 25% off all Viscosoft toppers, and the discount can be applied to the Select High Density, Serene Hybrid and the Active Cooling Copper Topper, so there are plenty of options no matter your sleep preferences.

Viscosoft features in our guide to the best mattress toppers and makes a wide range of toppers to boost the comfort of an older or brand-new bed. Take the Select High Density Topper that's down to $159.95 (was $214.95), for example. This adds an extra layer of comfort and support to your existing mattress that's suitable for all sleeping positions. It also includes a ventilated core and breathable mesh cover to disperse body heat and keep you cool.

You can also save 50% on 300 thread count organic cotton sheets or a micro cotton ring-spun mattress protector when you buy a topper. You get the option to add these to your order in the basket and the savings are already applied. So if you're looking for extras to go with one of the best mattresses to complete your premium sleep setup, this sale is worth checking out.

Viscosoft Select High Density mattress topper: $214.95 $159.95 at Viscosoft

Save $55 – This topper is a quick and more affordable way to apply an extra layer of comfort and support to your existing mattress. Its medium-firm memory foam suits all sleeping positions and relieves key pressure points, while the ventilated core and breathable cover aid temperature regulation. There's also the choice of size options, with the standard 3-inch version or a 4-inch.

The second deal at Viscosoft is a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Active Dry Pillow. That means you pay only $74.99 for two memory foam pillows that deliver support to suit all sleeping positions. The fabric is also designed to keep you cool and dry while sleeping, so it's a good choice if you tend to run hot during the night like many of our other best pillow picks. Simply add two to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied.

Active Dry Memory Foam Pillows: $149.98 $74.99 at Viscosoft

Save $74.99 – Get two memory foam pillows for the price of one here. No matter your sleeping position (or if you like to mix it up throughout the night) the Active Dry offers comfort and support. Plus, the outer layer of fabric stays cool and dry throughout the night – a blessing for all the hot sleepers out there.

Now, if you're looking for even more ways to improve your slumber, why not have a browse through all the tips, tricks and gadgets we've highlighted across TechRadar. There's everything from the best sleep trackers to see what you're body is up to while you're in the land of Nod to the best wake-up lights that will get you up in the smoothest and most pleasant way possible.

This article is part of TechRadar's Sleep Week 2022 (running from Sunday 13 to Saturday 19 March), a week-long celebration of all things slumber. We'll be bringing you proven techniques and tips to help you sleep better, and have rounded-up all the top-rated tech to transform your sleep.