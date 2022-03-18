Bear's best value mattress is now even cheaper with 25% off for Sleep Week

Bear hasn't missed that we're in the midst of Sleep Week 2022 and has launched its own sale with 25% off its full range of hybrid and memory foam mattresses when you enter the discount code SW25 at checkout. Better still, can also get up to $325 worth of free accessories, including pillows, sheets and a mattress protector, with your purchase.

That means you can come away with a queen-size Bear Original for only $749 – that's a reduction of $249 off the usual price. A free sleep bundle is included, too, with two Cloud Pillows, a sheet set and a protector added to your order at no additional cost. Add that to the money already taken off the mattress and your total saving is a magnificent $519. Altogether, it's an excellent value for money mattress deal.

So, what is there to say about the Bear Original? Well, like many of the best mattresses, it features memory foam that contours to your body's natural shape no matter your sleeping position to provide support and comfort. Combined with the breathable cover it will keep you cool throughout the night, too.

However, hot sleepers might want to consider the newer Elite Hybrid that's also 25% off in the current sale. That mattress has been specifically designed with advanced cooling technology and copper gel memory foam to improve breathability while you're in bed. The price does jump up for this premium model, though, to $1,799 for a queen-size (was $2,398).

Bear Original mattress: from $998 $749 at Bear

