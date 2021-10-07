The best sleep earplugs 2021: block out snoring for a better night's rest

A pair of the best sleep earplugs will help you get a better night's rest by blocking out distracting sounds like snoring, traffic, or a neighbor's TV. There's a huge range to choose from though, which is why we've spent night after night putting them through their paces.

You could just pick up an industrial-sized jar of foam earplugs from Amazon, but that's not necessarily the best solution. Not only are foam earplugs a little bit disgusting, they're also relatively poor at actually masking noise, tend to fall out during the night, and can be uncomfortable.

All of the sleep earplugs tested here are hygienic, reuseable, and much more effective when it comes to blocking the sound that's preventing you sleeping. Some of these are advanced plugs with active noise cancelling and soothing sounds to help ease you off to sleep, while others just use cleverly crafted silicone to cut down ambient noise while staying securely in place.

For us, the best sleep earplugs right now are the Bose Sleepbuds II, which not only serve to block out external sound, but also act like a white noise machine to help you relax at night. They're not your only choice though, so read on to learn more about all our top recommendations – and if you often wake feeling groggy, take a look at our roundup of the best wake-up lights.

The best sleep earplugs

The Bose Sleepbuds 2 not only block out snoring an other annoyances, but also help you relax with soothing sounds (Image credit: TechRadar)

The Bose Sleepbuds II are the best sleep earplugs available today, and the most sophisticated. Rather than simply blocking unwanted noise that prevents you nodding off, they also play a selection of soothing sounds, which can be uploaded to the Sleepbuds through a mobile app. A great alternative to a white noise machine if your partner doesn't enjoy sound at night.

In our tests, we found them extremely comfortable (even when sleeping on our side), and we got about four nights' use from the Sleepbuds II between charges. That's a big improvement on the original Bose Sleepbuds.

If you struggle to drift off at night, or find yourself waking frequently, the Bose Sleepbuds II could be the perfect solution. They're certainly not cheap, especially compared with earplugs that don't offer active noise cancelling, but it's tough to put a price on a good night's rest.

The QuietOn 3 sleep earplugs use active noise cancelling to block distracting noise like snoring and traffic (Image credit: Future)

2. QuietOn 3 Active noise cancelling so you can enjoy the sound of silence TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at QuietOn Reasons to buy + Block low frequency sounds + Lightweight and small + Well designed charging case Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - Have to be carefully fitted

Unlike the Bose Sleepbuds II, the QuietOn 3 sleep earplugs are designed specifically for blocking out annoying low-frequency sounds, not for helping you doze with soothing nature sounds. They feature soft foam tips that form a close seal in your ear canal, with active noise cancellation to filter out any traffic noise, snoring, or other annoyances that would otherwise slip through.

The QuietOn 3 earplugs don't mask absolutely everything, though. They still allow through high frequencies, so you can hold a conversation and hear your alarm clock in the morning. It will also ensure you don't miss something more urgent like a phone call or fire alarm.

They QuietOn 3 sleep earplugs extremely small and lightweight, and keep filtering noise for around four nights thanks to their smart charging case. You have to take care to choose the right size tips (there are four to choose from) and fit them carefully at night to ensure there's a good seal in your ear canal, but it's well worth the effort and we found the results very impressive in our tests.

The ZQuiet Earplugs For Sleeping include two sets of interchangeable tips, a keyring carry case, and a cleaning tool (Image credit: Future)

3. ZQuiet Earplugs For Sleeping Excellent noise blocking earplugs ideal for travelling TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $24.95 View at Amazon Prime $24.95 View at Amazon $24.95 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Extremely good sound blocking + Soft and comfortable to wear + Handy keyring carry case Reasons to avoid - No active noise cancelling - Soft tips are delicate

If you're a frequent traveller who finds it tough to sleep away from home, the ZQuiet Earplugs For Sleeping are a great choice. They don't have active noise cancellation like the Bose Sleepbuds II or the QuietOn 3, but that has the advantage of meaning they never need recharging when you're on the move. They're also supplied with a smart metal carry case that can be attached to a keychain.

The earplugs have two parts: a blue filter that blocks noise, and a soft silicone tip that forms a secure seal in your ear canal. They are provided with a single set of filters and two sets of different sized tips, which can be changed just like those on a pair of true wireless headphones. They also come with a cleaning tool. It's not too pleasant to think about, but important.

ZQuiet recommends inserting and removing the earplugs with a gentle twisting motion, which helps ensure a good seal without causing uncomfortable pressure in your ear canal. Once in place, they do an excellent job of blocking out all noise; in fact, the sensation is a little unnerving.

The only downside is that the silicone tips are quite delicate; much more so than the Pluggerz headphones lower in this guide. New tips can be bough separately, and ZQuiet recommends replacing them every three months.

The Hearprotek Custom-Fit Sleep Earplugs come with a choice of different silicone fins and tips (Image credit: Future)

4. Hearprotek Custom-Fit Sleep Earplugs Sleep earplugs with soft silicone fins that are ideal for side sleepers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fins hold earplugs securely in place + Choice of soft tips and fins + No need to charge Reasons to avoid - No active noise cancelling - Case is fiddly to open

Hearprotek is best known for making high-quality headphones for musicians and concert-goers, but its sleep earplugs are also some of the best around. The Hearprotek Custom-Fit Sleep Earplugs look much like running headphones, with silicone fins to hold them securely in place. It's not a design we see often for sleeping, but it works extremely well, particularly for side-sleepers who often wake to find their earplugs have fallen out on their pillow during the night.

They're inexpensive, but well designed. The 'custom-fit' claim refers to the choice of different tip and fin sizes – two of each – which you can mix and match to get a good seal.

They're supplied with simple plastic case, which can be a little tricky to open, particularly in a dimly-lit room, and a leather-effect pouch that snaps shut securely and is our preferred storage option.

The Pluggerz Sleep Earplugs are much more effective and longer lasting than foam versions (Image credit: Future)

5. Pluggerz Sleep Earplugs Simple but effective silicone earplugs that won't break the bank TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Comfortable to wear + Easy to insert Reasons to avoid - Tend to fall out overnight - No active noise cancelling

If you're on a tight budget, the Pluggerz Sleep Earplugs are an excellent way to block out snoring, traffic noise, and other distractions. They cost a little more than a pair of foam earplugs, but will last years. The silicone can be washed to keep it hygienic, and it's tough enough not to tear even with regular use.

Although simple, the design is very effective. The fluted design with three tiers makes it easy to get a good seal, and the stems make them easy to insert without poking yourself in the ear.

You get two pairs of earplugs in the same package (small and large), plus a simple plastic carry case that can be clipped onto a keychain for use on planes and trains.

The only real disadvantage is that they have a tendency to fall out during the night, particularly if you're a side-sleeper. That's not so much of a problem if your main issue is difficulty falling asleep, but if you're often woken partway through the night then you'd be better served by the Hearprotek Custom-Fit Sleep Earplugs, which are held in place with soft silicone fins.

Which earplugs are best for sleeping? In our tests, we found that the Bose Sleepbuds II were the best earplugs for sleeping. They not only effectively block out snoring and other noise, they also help you fall asleep more quickly with gentle sound effects.

Are silicone earplugs good for side sleepers? Yes, silicone earplugs are soft and comfortable for sleeping on your side, and are less likely to come loose than foam or wax earplugs.