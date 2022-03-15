Sleep better for less with up to $750 off a Nolah mattress this Sleep Week

Is all of this week’s sleep chatter getting you thinking about your mattress and whether it’s doing your shut-eye justice? If you’re looking to upgrade, award-winning brand Nolah Sleep is offering TechRadar readers up to $750 off the Evolution 15, its flagship hybrid mattress packed with comfort and cooling tech.

That’s $50 more than what the general public will be offered during Sleep Awareness Week 2022, making now a good time to buy. Nolah is considered to be one of the best mattress brands in the States and makes a range of memory foam and hybrid models, with prices from $499. You’ll also get two free pillows with your purchase. Use the exclusive discount code TRNOLAH at checkout.

While the Evolution 15 represents the best sleep tech the brand has developed to date, you can save on every other model too – again, you’ll get an extra $50 off each compared to the general Nolah mattress sale offer. There’s up to $650 off the Nolah Natural 11 (priced from $999), and up to $300 off its most affordable option, the Nolah Original (from $549).

Nolah Evolution 15" hybrid: from $1,599 $949 at Nolah

Save up to $750 + get 2 free pillows - This innovative hybrid is designed to offer cooling, comfort and pressure relief. It sports a cool-touch ArcticTex cover, graphite-infused AirFoamICE, and HDMax Tri-Zone support coils to keep your spine aligned during sleep. With this discount, a queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299).

Original 10" Mattress: from $699 $499 at Nolah

Save up to $300 + get 2 free pillows - Nolah’s Original delivers pressure relief in all sleep positions. The all-foam construction offers a decent amount of body contouring, and while it isn’t as premium as the Evolution 15, it’s still a good choice for most sleepers. It’s good value too, with a queen down to $849.

All Nolah mattresses are made using CertiPUR-US Certified materials, which guarantee no toxins are used that are harmful to human health. The Evolution 15” also features graphite-infused AirFoamICE – an ultra-durable high-resilience foam with heat-conducting graphite that makes the mattress comfortable for hot sleepers. There’s also an ArcticTex cover that’s cool to the touch and designed to release heat.

The medium-firm Original 10” is still packed with great features and tech including CoolFresh, Nolah’s own “pneumatic foam structure with billions of microscopic air capsules releasing excess heat through the bottom layers of the mattress.”

Other mattresses in the Nolah sale include the Nolah Natural 11” – a luxury-firm hybrid mattress made using organic materials, and the Nolah Nurture 10”, the brand’s best-selling kids mattress made with natural latex and an organic cotton cover. It also features two-sided flippable firmness and Tri-Zone support coils. Prices for this one now start from $999.

Nolah offers a lifetime warranty across its entire mattress range, plus a 120-night risk-free trial. If you change your mind during the trial, you can contact Nolah to return the mattress and get a refund on your money. There’s free shipping and returns on all mattresses too.

