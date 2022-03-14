Save $280 on our best mattress with this exclusive deal for Sleep Week 2022

If you want a luxury handmade mattress for a good chunk less, take a look at our exclusive Saatva mattress discount that saves you $280 on orders worth $1,000 or more. Just follow the link and the saving will be automatically applied to any eligible mattress in your basket during Sleep Awareness Week 2022, with the offer running until 21 March.

This exclusive Saatva mattress sale drops the price of a queen size Saatva Classic to $1,415 (was $1,695). It's a great offer for the top pick in our best mattress guide, and you can customise the Classic with a choice of three different comfort levels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm) and two different heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches) to better suit your body and sleep needs.

The saving applies to all mattress sizes from the Twin XL up to the Split Cal king. You can also choose to add a pair of Down Alternative Pillows to your order and save up to $60 off the regular price.

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,148 $868 at Saatva

Save $280 – This is a good price for a queen-sized Saatva Classic. We think it's the best hybrid available right now thanks to the range of firmness levels and chiropractor-endorsed back support, plus it has good temperature control, making it suitable for hot sleepers. The deal applies to sizes Twin XL up, with free White Glove Delivery.

As we explain in our Saatva Classic Mattress review, this luxury innerspring hybrid is one of the top-rated, handcrafted hybrids in America and suits all sleepers because it can be customized in terms of firmness and height. The Plush Soft is a good option for lighter bodies and side sleepers, while the Luxury Firm is the one designed to mimic the feel of an opulent hotel bed.

When you buy a mattress from Saatva you can take advantage of a 180-night trial to be sure it meets all your sleep needs before committing. Depending on the model you'll buy, you also get a warranty spanning either 15 years or 25 years for added peace of mind. Free delivery and setup are included, too, plus there's the option to remove your existing mattress at no cost at the same time. To keep it clean and fresh from the start, cover it with one of the best mattress protectors too.

Now you've got a brand new mattress on the way, why not check out more of our coverage for Sleep Week so you're fully prepared to make the most of your new purchase while snuggled up in bed.

We have a fascinating look at how an under-pillow speaker could transform your sleep, plus we spoke to cleaning experts about what builds up on your mattress when it isn't cleaned.

