Shenmue III finally arrives on Steam today – with a huge 66% discount

Shenmue III, the epic open world action adventure from Deep Silver and YS Net Inc, is out later today on Steam, with some big launch discounts for the game and related downloadable content in place.

The base game itself has a 66% discount, and that same hefty discount also applies to the Deluxe Edition. This price cutting is in effect across the weekend, so in other words, through until November 23.

Shenmue III: 66% off on Steam

The classic action adventure has two-thirds off the asking price for the launch weekend. Shenmue III’s DLC will also witness a major discount with 60% off. There are three pieces of downloadable content: ‘Big Merry Cruise’, ‘Battle Rally’ and ‘Story Quest Pack’.View Deal

Note that the Season Pass bundle (with all three DLCs) will come with a 15% discount.

Epic wait

The Steam release of Shenmue III has been much awaited by fans of the series who didn’t want to purchase via the Epic Games Store, which has had an exclusive on the title for the past year.

Shenmue III was first revealed back in 2015 when the game was crowdfunded, and was released in November 2019 on PS4 and PC, on the Epic store for the latter as mentioned.

It follows on from the first two games (which were on the Dreamcast back around the turn of the millennium) and continues the tale of Ryo Hazuki, a Japanese teenager investigating the murder of his father, boasting fight scenes and minigames aplenty.

