Save up to 60% on fantastic laptop deals with HP's Presidents' Day sales

HP has unleashed their Presidents' Day sales, and we're seeing plenty of cheap laptop deals and additional savings on a range of computers to get excited about. From cheap HP laptops offering impressive specs for a $279 price tag, all the way to fantastic HP Spectre builds available for just $673 (if you're among the first 30 to order), we've found plenty of sales for every need.

Plus, you can save an additional 5% on cheap laptops over $599 with code 5PDS2020 and an extra 10% on laptop deals sitting at over $999 with code 10PDS2020. That means even more money saved on some great HP laptop builds.

If you want to go the extra mile, HP's Presidents' Day sales have also extended to a range of cheap PC accessories including fantastic savings on mice, keyboards, bags, software, and headsets. If you're looking for more RGB lights, you'll find an excellent sale on HP's range of OMEN gaming laptops and accessories live right now as well.

We've picked out some of our favorite laptop deals on offer right now in HP's Presidents' Day sales, but you can shop the full range at HP. Or, check out all the latest Presidents' Day deals right here on TechRadar.

Best HP Presidents' Day laptops sales

HP Spectre x360 laptop | 13-inch touch | $1,149.99 $673.49 at HP

This is a fantastic price on the 13-inch HP Spectre x360, but there are only 30 units available at this price so you'll have to act fast to be in with a shot. You're picking up an 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD at this price. You can, however, also upgrade to an awesome 10th generation i7, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $854.99. You'll see a sales price listed onsite for both of these laptops, but use code 5PDS2020 to secure your extra savings.

HP laptop | 15-inch | $519.99 $279.99 at HP

At just $279, you'd usually expect to pick up Chromebook-level specs in a price tag this small. This 15-inch HP laptop offers a very respectable 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, AMD A9 dual-core processor, and Radeon R5 graphics for this excellent price.

HP laptop | 15-inch | $1,249.99 $449.99 at HP

You're picking up a fantastic 10th generation i7 processor in this HP laptop deal, and taking home 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That can be configured further for a little jump in price, but those starter specs are looking decent for a sub-$500 price tag.

More HP Presidents' Day sales

Save an extra 5% on laptops over $599 at HP

Take a stroll through HP's Presidents' Day laptop sales page and you'll see a range of laptops with a healthy discount already. If you've found one that's still sitting at over $599, however, you can go ahead and apply the code 5PDS2020 to save an additional 5%.

Save an extra 10% on laptops over $999 at HP

If you've got your eye on a more expensive laptop in the latest Presidents' Day sales, you'll be happy to know that there's a fantastic promo code live right now that can save you an additional 10%. Simply use code 10PDS2020 at checkout to redeem your extra savings.

PC accessories up to half price at HP

You'll find a range of bags, mice, headphones, programs, and keyboards up for grabs at a discounted price at HP right now. That means you can kit out your new computer at a fantastic price. We're particularly excited for this two year subscription to McAfee LiveSafe, offering a membership that usually costs $180 for just $59.98 right now. View Deal

Save up to 35% on HP OMEN gaming laptops and accessories | at HP

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop or some keyboards, headphones or mice, HP also has your back. These HP OMEN gaming accessories are up to 35% off this week, plus you'll also find extra savings on select PCs. You can take 5% off builds over $599 with code 5GAMER2020 and 10% off a computer over $999 with code 10GAMER2020.

