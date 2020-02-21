HP Presidents' Day sales extended - cheap laptop deals continue until Sunday

HP has extended its Presidents' Day cheap laptop sales, meaning there's still a little time left to grab your laptop deals. We say a little time, because this sale ends in a matter of hours, with prices ticking back up on Sunday morning. You'll want to jump on some of these fantastic cheap laptop deals while you still can, then, which means taking a look at the excellent $519 HP Pavilion sooner rather than later. You're grabbing the latest 10th generation i7 processor with an astonishing 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD in this Presidents' Day sale, so get in quick to grab yours.

There are plenty more cheap laptop deals available right now, and prices start at just $279.99 with some incredible specs to squeeze into such costs. We're also seeing some fantastic laptop deals at the higher end of the price spectrum, with excellent prices on the HP Envy ($1,099.99) in particular.

Plus, you can save an additional 5% on cheap laptops over $599 with code 5PDS2020 and an extra 10% on laptop deals sitting at over $999 with code 10PDS2020. That means even more money saved on some great HP laptop builds.

If you want to go the extra mile, HP's Presidents' Day sales have also extended to a range of cheap PC accessories including fantastic savings on mice, keyboards, bags, software, and headsets. If you're looking for more RGB lights, you'll find an excellent sale on HP's range of OMEN gaming laptops and accessories live right now as well.

We've picked out some of our favorite laptop deals on offer right now in HP's Presidents' Day sales, but you can shop the full range at HP.

Best HP Presidents' Day laptops sales

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop | $979.99 $519 at HP

This is a truly stunning laptop deal from HP. A 10th generation i7 processor? In a $519 price tag? With 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, and 16GB Intel Optane memory? In a $519 price tag? You'll have to jump on this deal fast - it's a blinder.

HP laptop | 15-inch | $519.99 $279.99 at HP

At just $279, you'd usually expect to pick up Chromebook-level specs in a price tag this small. This 15-inch HP laptop offers a very respectable 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, AMD A9 dual-core processor, and Radeon R5 graphics for this excellent price.

HP laptop | 15-inch | $1,249.99 $449.99 at HP

You're picking up a fantastic 10th generation i7 processor in this HP laptop deal, and taking home 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That can be configured further for a little jump in price, but those starter specs are looking decent for a sub-$500 price tag.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop | $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at HP

This HP Envy laptop deal is bringing you the latest 10th generation i7 processor with 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB SSD for just a hair over $1,000 in the HP Presidents Day sales. That's a great spec on a gorgeous computer.

More HP Presidents' Day sales

Save an extra 5% on laptops over $599 at HP

Take a stroll through HP's Presidents' Day laptop sales page and you'll see a range of laptops with a healthy discount already. If you've found one that's still sitting at over $599, however, you can go ahead and apply the code 5PDS2020 to save an additional 5%.

Save an extra 10% on laptops over $999 at HP

If you've got your eye on a more expensive laptop in the latest Presidents' Day sales, you'll be happy to know that there's a fantastic promo code live right now that can save you an additional 10%. Simply use code 10PDS2020 at checkout to redeem your extra savings.

PC accessories up to half price at HP

You'll find a range of bags, mice, headphones, programs, and keyboards up for grabs at a discounted price at HP right now. That means you can kit out your new computer at a fantastic price. We're particularly excited for this two year subscription to McAfee LiveSafe, offering a membership that usually costs $180 for just $59.98 right now. View Deal

Save up to 35% on HP OMEN gaming laptops and accessories | at HP

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop or some keyboards, headphones or mice, HP also has your back. These HP OMEN gaming accessories are up to 35% off this week, plus you'll also find extra savings on select PCs. You can take 5% off builds over $599 with code 5GAMER2020 and 10% off a computer over $999 with code 10GAMER2020.

On the lookout for more cheap laptop deals? We've got you covered with all the latest sales this week, plus we're also tracking the best gaming laptop prices for the button mashers.