Save on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch game deals with this 3 for 2 offer at Amazon

If you've been waiting for an excuse to stock up your library, now's your chance - Amazon is offering three PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch game deals for the price of two this weekend. Not only that, but there are some fantastic picks in this weekend's selection of cheap game deals as well.

If you're browsing for a PlayStation, you'll find the likes of Marvel's Avengers, Spider-Man and Jurassic World: Evolution included in this offer. However, we're seeing some suspicious MSRP prices on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion where we'd previously seen them at around $20 - $30 before, so we'd steer clear of those until PS5 deals roll around again.

Over on the Nintendo Switch side of things you can grab the brand new Crash 4: It's About Time included in this offer, though sadly without a discount. However, Trials of Mana is also up for grabs with a $20 discount at $29.99 as well.

Xbox deals are also getting involved, with Doom: Eternal, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Little Nightmares II all included in this weekend's game deals, and all seeing extra discounts as well.

Of course, there's plenty more PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch game deals up for grabs this weekend, and you'll find all the titles taking part in this 3 for 2 offer just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap game deals in your region.

PS4 and PS5 game deals included

Marvel's Avengers: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Avenger's hasn't had an easy time of it so far, but with a free PS5 upgrade recently landing and plenty of players enjoying the action, this $20 discount is going down well this weekend. Plus, you can save on both the PS5 and PS4 versions of this game as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: $39.99 $31.49 at Amazon

If you've been missing this gem from your collection now's the time to put that right. Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition is also included in this weekend's offer and with an $8 discount.

Jurassic World Evolution: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on Jurassic World Evolution, and take advantage of Amazon's excellent 3 for 2 offer this weekend. Think Planet Coaster but with dinosaurs, there's lore from the entire franchise baked into this experience.

Nintendo Switch game deals included

Crash 4: It's About Time: $39.99 at Amazon

The latest, and long-awaited, Crash Bandicoot game landed on Nintendo Switch earlier this year, and now it's taking part in Amazon's 3 for 2 game deals this weekend. Sadly there's no discount on this recent release, but the fact that it's included in this offer is particularly impressive.

Trials of Mana: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The third game in the Mana series received a full remaster back in April 2020, and now that it's had nearly a year on the shelves it's time to save $20. Not only that, but you can bundle it up with a range of other titles this weekend as well.

Xbox game deals included

Little Nightmares II: $29.99 at Amazon

The much anticipated sequel to the haunting platformer, you'll find Little Nightmares II for its full price at Amazon right now. However, you can bundle up with other Xbox deals for a discount overall.

Planet Coaster Console Edition: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Planet Coaster's move to consoles was much appreciated when the popular theme park builder expanded beyond PC last year. Right now you can save $10 on the Xbox version at Amazon as well.

Doom Eternal: $59.99 $31.92 at Amazon

2020's Doom release is now available for $28 off its MSRP at Amazon. That's excellent news if you need to stock up on some demon hunting action.

More cheap game deals

