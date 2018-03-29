Samsung India launched Galaxy J7 Prime 2 budget smartphone for Rs 13,990

Samsung Mobile India just launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy J7 Prime 2, on Wednesday. The phone costs Rs 13,990, hitting the sweet spot in the budget segment. It’s only available in 2 colors, namely, black and gold.

This launch was quiet as compared to the Samsung Galaxy S9 launch earlier this month.

Galaxy J7 Prime 2 features and specifications

The new phone’s equipped with a 5.5-inch FHD (Full High Definition) coated in Corning Gorilla Glass and runs on the Exynos Octa-Core chipset that clocks at 1.6GHz paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. If that seems underwhelming for your requirements, then there’s an option to expand the phone’s memory to 256GB using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The device operates on Android Nougat out-of-box with the Samsung Experience UI layered on top, which is a slight let down since Android Oreo is already in the market.

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 powered by a 3,300mAh battery that’s speculated to have 21 hours of talk time. That’s not too impressive considering that most people use their phone for more than just calls, meaning the device won’t last 24 hours on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 (back)

Galaxy J7 Prime 2 compared

The South-Korean company’s new phone hasn’t changed much in terms of design and hardware in comparison to the J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime 2’s predecessor. The phone’s around 8mm thick and has an aluminium body with plastic edges.

Although, it’s better than the J7 Prime in terms of its camera. The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has a 13MP primary camera equipped with LED flash as well as a 13MP front camera. Both cameras have an aperture of f/1.9. The fingerprint sensor is also on the back of the phone, located right under the camera.

This isn’t too impressive considering that the Redmi 5, launched last week, has the same memory specs and runs on Nougat but runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450, which runs faster clocking 1.8GHz. It has a 12MP camera with auto-flash and the same, 3,300mAh battery but, costs Rs 8 999.

The Redmi Note 5, with an FHD+ screen, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage costs Rs 11 999. It even has a bigger battery with 4,000mAh of power and a faster chipset, the Snapdragon 625 clocking 2GHz.

The only drawback of the two Xiaomi offerings in comparison to Samsung’s new device is that their front camera is 5MP.

The Moto G5 Plus is another phone that falls under Rs 15000 with the options of the 3GB RAM/16GB storage variant and the 4GB/64GB storage alternative. Though the battery size is only 3,000mAh, the phone has fast charging enabling the device to charge from 0 to 20 percent in 15 minutes. It takes around 85 minutes to charge the phone completely.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 (side)

Wrap up

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 comes with a “Make in India” feature called the Samsung Mall that allows users to shoot and shop on the move. All users have to do is search for a product using an image or text, and the app will filter results from partner catalogues such as Jabong, Amazon India, and ShopClues.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is a good budget device for people who’re tired of 6-inch screens and smartphones that don’t fit in pockets. Otherwise, the phone doesn’t fare too well against the competition in the same price segment.