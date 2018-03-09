Best budget smartphones in India 2018: phones under Rs 10,000

In a dense smartphone market like India, not every consumer is looking to buy a smartphone that comes outfitted with the latest tech. Some of us are looking for smartphones that come at an affordable price and just serve the purpose.

If you count the number of smartphones selling in the market right now, it might take you a day or two to list each and every smartphone available. To make it easier to choose the best one for yourself, here we have compiled the best smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (3GB RAM)

The 18:9 display make it to the Redmi

Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.99-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Value for money

Good battery life

Still runs Android Nougat

Dated design

For just Rs 9,999, the Redmi Note 5 replaces the Note 4 for the top spot. The new phone is an update over its predecessor. It brings in the new 18:9 display with a slightly better camera and software optimisations. The smartphone has everything that one expects from a phone of this range.

The Snapdragon 625 with 3GB RAM is good enough to sail you through intensive usage with a phenomenal full day battery life.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review

Honor 9 Lite (32 GB)

Weight: 149g | Dimensions: 151 x 71.9 x 7.6mm | OS: Android 8 Oreo | Screen size: 5.6-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | CPU: Kirin 659 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP | Front camera: 13MP + 2MP

Vibrant 18:9 display

Premium looks

Latest Android

EMUI is cluttered

Fast charge not supported

Honor's 9 lite looks dapper in Sapphire Blue colour variant. It has everything going for itself in the design department with the shiny 2.5D glass on back and for Rs 10,999, it's one of the better designed smartphone available right now.

The 18:9 aspect ratio display is vibrant and is reason enough to buy it. It also has a quad-camera setup. The front-facing cameras capture some good pictures while the rear one leaves much to be desired. There's no fast charge support which might be a deal breaker for some.

But for people who can turn a blind eye to these things, the 9 lite is a unique smartphone at this price.

Also read: Honor 9 Lite review

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Pocketsize powerhouse

Weight: 150g | Dimensions: 139.30 x 69.90 x 8.65mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 2/3/4GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 4100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Battery life

Fingerprint sensor

No fast charging

Android Marshmallow

The Redmi 4 was originally launched in China as the Redmi 4X and it comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB of internal storage respectively. The Snapdragon 435 running at its heart makes it a decent performer for basic to moderate tasks.

For those who find it uneasy using a 5.5-inch screen and want a perfect alternate for a Redmi Note 4 or a Moto G5 Plus, the Redmi 4 can serve all your needs.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Moto G5

A premium touch arrives on the best-selling budget Android

Weight: 144.5g | Dimensions: 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 2800mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Fingerprint sensor

Vibrant HD display

No NFC

Moto’s G series has always been appreciated for offering great specs at affordable price. It seems that Moto only focused on specs and amidst this, the design, somehow took a back seat. But, with Moto G5, the company tried to change the scenario by offering both good looks and specs at an affordable price.

The Moto G5 is the first phone from the smartphone maker which was launched with an aluminum body. And, along with this, it also has a fingerprint scanner which is again a part of the big change in design which the company introduced last year when it launched Moto G4 Plus.

Though not superior to its predecessors, the Moto G5 is an good performer with decent specs and the new metal body gives it a premium feel.

Read the full review: Moto G5

Micromax Canvas Infinity

A cheaper alternative of LG Q6

Weight: 160g | Dimensions: 152 x 73 x 9 mm | OS: Android 7.1.2 Nougat | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 2900mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 16MP

Big display

Dedicated slots for SIM and storage card

Custom UI

Below par performance

The Micromax Canvas Infinity can be termed as the Samsung Galaxy S8 for the budget users. With an aspect ratio of 18:9, the smartphone is the first device by the company carrying bezel-less display and that too in the sub-10k category.

Though the UI seems a little disappointing, the big screen does enhance the gaming experience of the user. Adding to this, the 2900mAh removable battery provides enough fuel to last the whole day.

So, those who aspire to have an edge-to-edge display with good battery life and a decent camera, can consider this device.

Read on to know more about Micromax Canvas Infinity

Redmi Y1

Weight: 153g | Dimensions: 153 x 76.2 x 7.7 mm | OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3080mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 16MP

Front-facing camera

MIUI 9.0

Decent rear camera

Low Battery capacity

The recently launched Redmi Y1 is the first selfie phone from Xiaomi. It comes with a powerful 16-megapixel front sensor along with the similar Snapdragon 435 processor which is also found in Redmi 4. The phone also falls into same budget smartphone category where the company’s other handsets like Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A are leading the segment.

It comes in two variants – 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage which are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Both variants provide the advantage of expanding the storage capacity up to 128GB.

Moto E4 Plus

Big battery phone

Weight: 198g | Dimensions: 155 x 77.5 x 9.55mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Mediatek MT6737M | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Huge battery

Fingerprint scanner

Relatively heavy

Average performance

The Moto E4 Plus is the first to feature a fingerprint sensor in the E-series. The highlight of the phone is its huge 5,000 mAh non-removable battery, which provides tons of power and can last more than a day even with aggressive usage.

So, if you are a busy smartphone user tired of charging your phone multiple times a day, this handset can fix your battery concerns.

There is also something for the selfie lovers. The company has worked on the 5MP front camera of the, coupled with a LED flash.

The all-metal design gives it a svelte look and the curved back makes it ergonomic, allowing it to slide easily into your pocket.

Read to know more about Moto E4 Plus