Best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India for March 2018

India currently has the second highest smartphone ownership in the world after China. While the number of feature phone users have been taken over by smartphone users, the features that once were restricted to high-end phones are now finding a place in cheaper phones as well.

One major feature that most of us look for in a phone is the camera. And not just the rear camera, nowadays users look for a convincing front camera as well. No wonder OEMs are well aware of this fact, so they refrain from making any compromise in the camera department these days.

There are some brands that are marketing their devices as camera phones to target a specific segment of customers. We would advise you to not fall for such marketing tricks and read as many reviews as possible before you choose your smartphone.

It is quite easy to pick a good smartphone when you have enough money to spend, but getting a good camera under a budget is a task. To make it a little easier for you, here is a list of smartphones with impressive cameras under Rs 20,000.

1. Redmi Note 5 Pro

The phone that has everything you need

OS: Android 7.1.2 | Screen size: 5.99-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160p | CPU: Snapdragon 636 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 20MP

Smooth performance

Long lasting battery

Dated design

Bloated UI

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a major improvement in terms of camera from its predecessor. It beats the Mi A1's camera in many scenarios, which means the phone is currently a good choice for smartphone photography aficionados.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro produces warm, punchy colours with reasonable image detail. It can do reasonably well in low-light situations, though it's not close to what flagships from Samsung, Google and Apple do.

Also, the phone is a good buy at Rs 13,999/16,999. The 20MP front camera compliments the rear camera equally well. We also compared the camera with the OnePlus 5T, and the results were impressive.

Read the full review here: Redmi Note 5 Pro

2. Xiaomi Mi A1

The most sensible smartphone from Xiaomi in 2017

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm | OS: Android 7.1.2 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3080mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Impressive dual camera system

Google’s software with timely updates

Derivative design

The Mi A1 is Xiaomi's first stock Android phone, which is well received by not just Xiaomi loyalists but also those who always wanted to see a Xiaomi phone devoid of MIUI.

Moreover, it was the first Xiaomi phone to feature a dual camera setup in the Indian market. But unlike rest of its competitors, the secondary camera on Mi A1 has a telephoto lens similar to the OnePlus 5 or iPhone 7 Plus. That said, it does a 2X optical zoom using the secondary lens. The main wide angle camera is also great and when used in tandem there’s a creamy and effective portrait mode which is very impressive.

It is the cheapest phone to come with such dual camera setup, making it the best dual camera phone under Rs 15,000 price range.

Read: Xiaomi Mi A1 review

3. Moto G5 Plus

It can do wonders with just one camera

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 150.2 x 74 x 7.7 mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Upgraded full metal shell

Very good value

Significant camera shutter lag

Occasional app crashes

It was the first mid-range smartphone in 2017 from Moto that created ripples in the smartphone market soon after its roll out at MWC 2017. Moto G5 Plus comes with impressive cameras on both the sides, making it a complete package for camera lovers looking for a phone under 15k.

Motorola later launched Moto G5s and G5s Plus with better cameras on paper but we found the Moto G5 Plus being the best in the line-up during our usage.

The Moto G5 Plus features a 12MP primary camera with autofocus, dual LED flash and f/1.7 aperture. The camera comes with features such as geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama and auto-HDR.

On the front, the device sports a 5 MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Read: Moto G5 Plus review

4. Honor 7X

One fine looking mid-range phone with impressive camera

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.93-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Kirin 659 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3340mAh | Rear camera: 16 + 2MP | Front camera: 8MP

Premium design and build

Immersive display

No USB Type-C

Honor 7X features a dual-camera setup on the back. It has a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera on the back.

The 2-megapixel lens on board the Honor 7X works in the Portrait mode to achieve bokeh-like images. It essentially identifies the edges of the subject in focus and blurs out everything else.

The front camera is an 8MP shooter that also boasts of a Portrait mode feature, which we found worked, but not as well as on the rear camera. The selfie shooter will take decent snaps for social media and the like, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Read: Honor 7X review

5. Honor 8

Old, but still a powerful set of cameras for that price

Weight: 153g | Dimensions: 145.5 x 71 x 7.5mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.93-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Kirin 950 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12 + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Alluring reflective glass design

Bump-free dual camera design

No OIS

Illogical camera choice

The Honor 8 is the oldest phone in the lot, which was first launched at Rs 29,999 but now sells for just Rs 19,999. While the UI on the phone received quite a backlash from the reviewers, it was the camera and design of that phone that was the main talking point.

At the current price, the camera on Honor 8 has everything you can ask for. It pairs two f/2.2 aperture cameras right next to each other in a bump-free design, and they're identical to the Huawei P9 cameras. One shoots rich color photos and the other snaps monochrome images. The combined photos provide more light and increased sharpness.

Read: Honor 8 review

6. Apple iPhone SE

Compact, relatively affordable and very powerful

Weight: 113g | Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.0-inch | Resolution: 1136 x 640 pixels | CPU: Apple A9 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/64GB | Battery: 1624mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Great power

Fine camera

Cramped screen

Below par battery life

The iPhone SE has the same iPhone 5S like boxy, yet premium design as the metal-clad iPhone 5S and the same powerful Apple A9 processor and rear camera of the iPhone 6S.

Apple iPhone SE is now available at Rs 18,999, which brings it to the best camera phones category under 20k, but only if you can do away with the tiny display and the boxy design.

Read: iPhone SE review