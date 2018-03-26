Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 listed with a price tag of Rs. 13,990

Korean smartphone maker Samsung today silently listed the successor of the Galaxy J7 Prime on its Indian website. The device, dubbed as the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 comes with some design changes and improved camera.

Overall, the device is similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy J7 Prime in terms of specifications and design. The capacitive buttons now sport a fresh look while retaining their position. There has been no change in terms of processor, memory or battery and this might be the reason for a silent launch.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and supports Samsung Pay Mini and visual search through Samsung Mall. The device features a 5.5-inch full HD TFT display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

In terms of performance, the device comes with an unspecified octa core 1.6GHz SoC, which might be the Exynos 7870 SoC that powered the Galaxy J7 Prime. The SoC is coupled with Mali-T830 MP1 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera department, the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 comes with a 13MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. It offers visual search through the Samsung Mall app. On the front, the device sports a 13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture, which is an upgrade over the 8MP camera on its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is powered by a 3,300mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB 2.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been listed with a price tag of Rs. 13,990. The device is currently sold out and will be available in Black and Gold color options.