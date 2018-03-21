Samsung Carnival on Amazon: best offers on mobile phones

Samsung and Amazon India have partnered to bring another Samsung Carnival sale for March 2018, providing cashbacks, discounts and no cost EMI offers on several Samsung smartphones, right from the high-end to budget and entry-level options. During the Samsung Carnival sale, you can get cashbacks up to Rs 8000, plus additional discounts, exchange offers and the Jio Football bundle offer.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A8+ @ Rs 28,990 The Galaxy A8+ is a mid-range offering from Samsung, featuring an 18.5:9 ratio display along with a dual front camera setup. The smartphone is currently available at a discount of Rs 4,000 and comes with no cost EMI option on credits cards from all major banks as well as Bajaj Finserv credit cards.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 @ Rs 59,900 The latest Galaxy Note series flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8, is available at Rs 67,900 during the Samsung Carnival sale. However, you will get an additional cashback of Rs 8,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance if you prepay for the purchase.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 64GB @ Rs 12,990 If you are looking for a Samsung smartphone in the budget segment, the Galaxy On7 Prime 64GB variant is available at Rs 12,990 along with no cost EMI option from all major credit card providers as well as Bajaj Finserv.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro @ Rs 6,990 Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 2,500 on the entry-level Galaxy On7 Pro, bringing down the price to Rs 6,990. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD resolution display and a 13MP rear camera, with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Additionally, there is a Jio Football offer as well that you can use to claim a cashback of Rs 2,200.