Top smartphones of 2018 with big batteries

Modern day smartphones come with a variety of features appealing to a wide range of customers. But, if there’s one feature that grabs the most attention, it’s the size of a battery.

Keeping this in mind, manufacturers have been pushing phones with massive batteries for quite some time now. Coincidentally, most of these phones belong in the mid-ranged or budget segment. Let’s have a look at some of the options available in India right now.

Mi Max 2

A huge phablet at reasonable price

Weight: 211g | Dimensions: 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat | Screen size: 6.44-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 5300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Huge display

Amazing battery life

Mediocre front camera

After receiving a warm response for the existing Redmi phones in India, Xiaomi introduced its plus sized Mi Max 2, which packs a massive 5300mAh battery. As per the company's claim, the battery offers 18 hours of video playback, 57 hours of talk time and over 31 days of standby. Not only is the battery big, but the phone also has a huge 6.44-inch full HD display, which is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3.

Along with its mammoth battery and display, the smartphone offers decent support for day-to-day tasks. In fact, it can be a great smartphone for multimedia enthusiasts with features like the dual speakers. It comes packed in an attractive metal unibody shell, which adds to its premium feel.

So, if you are in the market for a phone with big battery and display, the Mi Max 2 can be a good choice.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 review

Gionee A1 Plus

Big phone with big battery

Weight: 226g | Dimensions: 166.4 x 83.3 x 9.1 mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: MediaTek 6757T | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4550mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP | Front camera: 20MP

Big display

Good battery life

Bulky

The latest entrant in the list, the Gionee A1 Plus, has a plus-sized battery and display. It features a 6-inch full HD screen that offers impressive colour fidelity and the phone's overall multimedia experience is decent as well. To support this, it has a huge 4550 mAh battery, which provides sufficient power to last a day.

While the phone offers great battery life, its size and weight may disappoint those who love carrying a handy phone.

Considering the price range, you can also opt for the Honor 8 Pro and Moto Z2 Play, but if you want to have similar features at a lower price, then you can go for the Mi Max 2.

Read the full review: Gionee A1 Plus

Gionee M7 Power

Phone or a power bank?

Weight: 199g | Dimensions: 156.3 x 75.6 x 8.6 mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 720 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Great battery backup

Good display

Hybrid dual SIM

Launched in September 2017, the Gionee M7 Power sports a 6-inch full HD+ FullView IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on the top. The highlight of the phone is its 5000mAh battery, which offers tons of power.

It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 435 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB inbuilt ROM is expandable to up to 256GB.

The phone is available on Amazon in Black and Gold colours.

Honor 8 Pro

A beautiful and powerful phone

Weight: 184g | Dimensions: 157 x 77.5 x 6.97mm | OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | CPU: Kirin 960 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 12MP

Stunning design

Beautiful and rich display

Camera lacks OIS

A touch too big for one-handed use

Huawei recently launched the Pro version of its existing flagship Honor 8 in India. Called the Honor 8 Pro, the smartphone has a 5.7-inch full HD display and a 4000mAh battery, which is one of its highlights.

The smartphone is close to perfect in terms of features and performance, but it misses the X-factor that could help differentiate it from competitors. But what we cannot ignore is its stunning design and the amount of power it packs inside, backed by a sizeable battery.

Read the full review: Honor 8 Pro review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Best in the league

Weight: 181g | Dimensions: 158.6 × 75.4 × 8.05mm | OS: Android 7 (Nougat) | Screen size: 5.99-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 636 | RAM: 3/4/6GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: Dual camera (12MP + 5MP) | Front camera: 20MP

Value for money

Good battery life

Limited to Android Nougat

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is an incredible smartphone for its price point. Even after regular/sightly heavy usage through out the day, the battery won't run out in the span of 24 hours. Idle battery life will last for quite a while.

The camera performs well, the SoC boosts efficiency and the option for expandable storage make things a lot easier.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Moto E4 Plus

Budget phone with extra battery

Weight: 198g | Dimensions: 155 x 77.5 x 9.55mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: MediaTek MT6737M | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Huge Battery

Fingerprint scanner

Relatively heavy

Average performance

The Moto E4 Plus is the latest addition to this list. The smartphone is the first in Motorola's E-series to feature a fingerprint sensor. The highlight of the phone is its huge 5,000 mAh non-removable battery, which provides tons of power and can last more than a day even with aggressive usage. So, if you are a heavy user tired of charging your phone multiple times a day, this handset can fix your battery concerns.

There is also something for the selfie lovers. The company has worked on the 5MP front camera of the phone, adding an LED flash. The all-metal design gives it a svelte look and the curved back makes it ergonomic, allowing it to slide easily into your pocket.

Read the full review: Moto E4 Plus

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Powerhouse

Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 75.45 x 158.5 x 8.05mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.99-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 2/3/4GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 4100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Impression 18:9 display

Great battery life

Good camera

Value for money

Not USB type-C

Dated design

Still runs on Nougat

Just like its predecessor, which was previously on this list, Redmi Note 5 also comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh. The phone lasts comfortably on a single charge for a whole day under heavy usage. If you use your phone with moderation, the battery will last even longer.

It takes around two hours to fully recharge using the regular 5V adapter provided in-the-box.

But if you already own a Redmi Note 4, then refrain from the upgrade because very little is different in the two variants. They even run of the same chipset.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

A good choice for multimedia buffs

Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 162.9 x 80.7 x 6.9mm | OS: Android 6.0.1 | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Snapdragon 653 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Decent battery life

Good display

Lacks Android 7

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is packed with Snapdragon 653 and 6GB RAM which takes you through every task easily without any lags.

It has a 64GB internal storage which you can further expand to 256GB via microSD card.

With respect to optics, the phone has 16-megapixel rear and front cameras which performs decently in every lighting conditions. There is a 4000mAh battery inside which lasts for the whole day even with heavy usage.

Moto C Plus

A budget device you can depend on

Weight: 162g | Dimensions: 144 x 72.3 x 10mm | OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Mediatek MT6737 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2MP

Big battery

Affordable

Bulky

The Moto C Plus comes with fairly attractive hardware even for a budget device. Moto has focused heavily on the mid-ranged market segment in the past and the company continues to do so with the newer breed of handsets.

The highlight of the Moto C Plus is the 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The device has a 5-inch HD (1280x720) display, Android 7.0 Nougat, an 8MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage. The handset can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 6,990.

Read to know more about Moto C Plus

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 156.5 x 77.2 x 7.0mm | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Snapdragon 626 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Good build

Great battery life

Amazing display

Average camera performance

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro offers great battery life, good performance and solid build quality to the users. It has a Snapdragon 626 chipset clubbed with a 6GB RAM and has an onboard storage of 64GB. You can expand it further up to 256GB with a help of microSD card.

Instead of using Android 7.0, Samsung has used Android 6.0 Marshmallow in Galaxy C7 Pro. It has a similar set of 16-megapixel cameras which is found in C9 Pro. Moreover, both the phones look similar except the screen size.