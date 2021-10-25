Quick - these Sennheiser headphones have dropped to their lowest ever price

If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones ahead of Black Friday, check out these fantastic Sennheiser headphones deals on the Momentum 3 Wireless and PXC 550-II Wireless.

Costing $399.95 at launch, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless are now just $247.98 – that's the lowest price we've ever seen, and a brilliant saving of over $150. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

If you're looking for something even cheaper, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II have been slashed from $349.95 to just $159.95, cutting the price by over 50% and bringing them within $3 of their lowest price.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: $399.95 $247.98 at Amazon

Save $151.97 - These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, you're grabbing a pair of premium headphones, this early Black Friday deal sees the price slashed by over $150.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: $349.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Save $190 - With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3 – especially with a $190 price cut. View Deal

Which Sennheiser headphones are best for me?

Not sure which headphones are right for you? Well, both models sound great, but if you're looking for a real bargain, we'd recommend going for the PXC 550-II.

That's because they boast a sophisticated, well-balanced soundstage, understated looks, and a brilliant 30-hour battery life.

There’s still a lot to love about the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless; they sound fantastic, sport a unique design, and are easily customizable thanks to an app. However, their 17-hour battery life means they don't live up to the PXC 550-II in terms of longevity (and they're more expensive).

While we'd normally recommend waiting until the Black Friday headphones deals start rolling in to buy a new pair of cans, these early deals prove that you can save a huge amount if you start looking in advance.

Sure, prices could drop even further, but we don't think these headphones will go much lower over Black Friday.

