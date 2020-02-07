PS5 rumors roundup: the most (and least) likely PlayStation 5 rumors from this week

It can be hard to keep track of all the PS5 rumors flying about right now. It seems like every day there's a leak, Reddit post or tweet claiming to have information about the upcoming PlayStation 5.

While all rumors should be taken with a big ol' pinch of salt, there are some that are more believable than others - not to mention the legit information that sneaks in between.

With that in mind, here at TechRadar, we've decided to put together a weekly roundup of the latest PS5 rumors (and some legit news) that will hopefully make things a bit more digestible for you. We've also ranked them from the "most likely" to the "least likely", based on our own expert knowledge.

So, what's the rumor mill churning out this week? Well, PS5 pre-orders may open as early as March, the console may be delayed by coronavirus, and a local Gamestop employee knows the ins and outs of Sony's launch plans.

The PS5 price is still undecided - confirmed

In the only confirmed news of the week, Sony has revealed that it hasn't set a price for the PlayStation 5 yet.

In an earnings call (via Spiel Times), Sony's chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki revealed the company still hasn't nailed down the PS5 price.

"What is not very clear or visible is because we are competing in the space, so it’s very difficult to discuss anything about the price at this point of time, and depending upon the price level, we may have to determine the promotion that we are going to deploy and how much costs we are prepared to pay," Totoki explained.

PS5 official website is now live, suggesting a reveal isn't far behind - most likely

Sony has quietly launched the PS5's official website ahead of the next-gen console's release in late 2020.

Initially spotted on Reddit (via GamesRadar), the website offers fans the chance to sign-up "to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games".

The launch of the official website suggests that an official PS5 reveal event is just around the corner. So, despite the website launch being confirmed, the idea of an imminent reveal event is a pretty likely rumor.

PS5 pre-orders start in March - maybe

According to a tweet by @PSErebus, Sony's next-gen console will be revealed at a PlayStation Meeting in March, with pre-orders opening soon after.

The user's original tweet claiming pre-orders will start in March was posted back in December, however the user has been retweeting it and doubling down in the face of doubters who claim the PS5 reveal will be in February.

While @PSErebus previously correctly leaked The Last of Us 2's initial release date, we're still skeptical of the validity of this rumor. However, as we're rocketing through February, a reveal event this month does seem less and less likely. So maybe a March reveal is possible? Especially given that Sony hasn't given any indication of an event yet, despite us expecting a reveal to be imminent.

PS5 will be delayed by coronavirus - unlikely

A report claims that the PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates could be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But we don't think its very likely.

Financial services company, Jefferies Group (via Business Insider), published a note this week which claims that, because of Sony and Microsoft manufacturing their consoles and accessories in China (which has been hit hardest by the virus), the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X releases may be delayed.

We didn't think this seemed likely - especially given the panic that's currently surrounding coronavirus. So we decided to ask games industry analyst, and managing director of Equity Research, Michael Pachter to weigh in on the report.

While Pachter emphasized that it's hard to know how long the coronavirus outbreak will last, he also pointed out that, while the mobile industry may be disrupted by the outbreak, console manufacturers are a different kettle of fish.

A lady in Gamestop knows the PS5 launch plan - most unlikely

Finally, we got a 'tip off' this week that a Gamestop employee had been clued in by their Sony rep on the PS5's launch plan. Apparently the PS5 reveal event will be at the end of February.

This feels more like an educated guess than a legit leak, so we're not inclined to believe it.