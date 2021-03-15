PS5, RTX 3060, and RTX 3090 in stock on Newegg Shuffle for limited time

The Newegg Shuffle is back on March 15, from 1pm to 4pm EDT, with some slimmer pickings than normal, but its a doozy with another chance to buy a PS5 Bundle for the second shuffle in a row, as well as an RTX 3060, and an RTX 3090 graphics card.

If you missed the PS5 bundle last week, you're in luck because you've got another chance to pick up the hard to find next-gen console, bundled with The Nioh Collection, Spiderman Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls, for $779.

On the graphics card front, we've got the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3060 for $539, and the EVGA RTX 3090 for a wallet-nuking $1,919. Neither come bundled with any additional hardware, so make sure that you have everything you need to run these latest RTX cards.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.