Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: find stock here

AMD's latest flagship graphics card, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is finally arriving today and will attempt to dethrone Nvidia from its increasingly precarious spot as reigning graphics card producer. We've already had reports in from retailers going to stricter measures to prevent bots and scalpers, even going as far as to hold a literal lottery.



The card retails for $999 (£770, about AU$1,400), but as the products have yet to appear on websites this could be subject to change. Stock shortages have already been heavily rumored, so getting your hands on one of these powerful new graphics cards won't be an easy process.



Even despite the reported stock issues, we're here to help by checking all the major retailers to see who has RX 6900 XT stock. Although, right now, it looks like every major retailer is out of stock.

We'll be updating this article regularly, so check regularly to make sure you don't miss out on retailers new RX 6900 XT stock.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT stock: try these retailers

We'll list all the latest AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT stock below as soon as it's available. Keep updated the page though as there is a chance that retailers will be staggering the release of available inventory over the next 24 hours.

Where to buy RX 6900 XT in the US

Orders for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT go live in the US on December 8 at 9AM ET. You may need to be patient and refresh occasionally for retailers websites to get to the page where you can place your order.

Best Buy is selling the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, but we also haven't seen anything appear on the website yet. You'll have to have your refresh fingers ready, we expect the stock to sell out fast. Right now, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is still listed as "Coming Soon".View Deal

Newegg is one of the biggest PC component retailers out there, so we're expecting to see some cards go live at some point during launch day. Newegg has five Radeon RX 6900 XT models listed, but they're all already sold out.View Deal

Where to buy RX 6900 XT in the UK

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT will go on sale in the UK at 2PM on December 8. Here's the best places to check for stock:

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, so keep an eye out throughout the day. It could be a good place to snap up an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, providing the website can hold up to the pressure. As of right now, the Radeon RX 6900 XT itself isn't listed, but water cooling backplates are. View Deal

Scan is another favorite PC component site in the UK that we expect to sell the RX 6900 XT, but how long its stock will hold out is another matter entirely. Without third-party cards available at launch, you'll have to be quick to bag one for yourself. The cards are listed, but there are no buy buttons available. Stay tuned. View Deal

