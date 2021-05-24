RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 headline Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle for May 24, 2021, from 11am to 1pm EST, kicks off the week with several graphics cards, specifically the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, RX 6900 XT, and the RTX 3090 - including some standalone cards for a very good price.

First up, we have the EVGA XC3 RTX 3070, which comes on its own for $659, or bundled with an EVGA Supernova 850W PSU for $789. Then, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070, which comes bundled with an Asus 27-inch, FHD, 144Hz, 1ms gaming monitor for $984. Finally, there's the Asusx ROG Strix Gaming RTX 3070, which comes bundled with the Asus Pro WS X570-Ace ATX AMD motherboard for $1,152.

Next, there's the standalone EVGA FTW3 RTX 3080 for $899, followed by the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3080, bundled with an Asus Tuf Gaming 27-inch QHD (1440p), 165Hz, 1ms gaming monitor for $1,419. Lastly, there's the Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Waterforce RTX 3080, which comes with either the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $1,436 or with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $1,589.

For the RTX 3090, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3090 with an Asus Pro WS X570-Ace ATX AMD motherboard for $2,552 and the Asus ROG Strix Gaming RTX 3090 with an Asus Pro WS X570-Ace ATX AMD motherboard for $2,652.

For the RX cards, we have the Gigabyte Gaming OC RX 6700 XT, which comes with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite AX V2 AM4 ATX AMD motherboard for $1,139 or with an Asus Tuf Gaming 27-inch QHD, 165Hz, 1ms gaming monitor for $1,419.

Next up, there's the PowerColor AXRX Red Dragon RX 6800, on its own, for $1,099.

Finally, there's the ASRock OC Formula RX 6900 XT with the ASRock B550 Steel Legend ATX AMD motherboard for $2,409.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.