Grab three PlayStation heavy hitters in one bundle with this excellent PS4 Slim deal

If the recent PS4 Slim deals passed you by, you'll be thankful to find out that this excellent PlayStation bundle is still up for grabs at Walmart. Sitting at just $259.99, the PS4 Slim bundle offers a 1TB console as well as three of the hottest games the system has to offer. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War, and The Last of Us Remastered are all yours at a price that beats the cost of the console alone. That's three PlayStation heavy hitters thrown in for free with a cheaper PS4 Slim console.

We were seeing this bundle $10 cheaper during the heavier discount period, but even at $260 you're getting an excellent PS4 Slim deal. If you've been holding out on the massive range of exclusives lining the PlayStation library, you can get your hands on all the must-play titles at once.

The PS4 Slim is the redesigned PS4 console. While it doesn't offer the 4K scale of the PS4 Pro, it's available for a fantastic price with some truly great games this week. This console usually goes for $299.99 by itself on a good day, so grabbing three top quality titles for $50 less than the going rate will set you up well for the holiday season.

Today's best PS4 Slim deal

PS4 Slim 1TB | God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $259.99 at Walmart

Pick up a massive 1TB PS4 Slim deal for $50 less than the usual console price and take home some of the best exclusive games in one fell swoop. That's a win in our deal-hunting books.

