PS Plus deals offer yearly subscriptions for almost half price this week

You can expect PS Plus deals to hit around major releases, and major releases don't come bigger than PS5 pre-orders. With the new console firmly on its way, online gaming retailer CDKeys has discounted its range of PS Plus memberships by as much as $28 this week. That's a considerable saving considering the usually pricey cost of this annual subscription.

The best value offer by far is this $31.79 price tag on a 12 month PS Plus membership. That comes all the way down from a $60 MSRP in a 47% discount that's pushing half off in these latest PS Plus deals. If you're looking to spend a little less - maybe to see what the service can offer come PS5 launch day - you can pick up a three month subscription that will see you through the new console's release for just $15.69 this week as well - down from $26.

For your cash you're getting free monthly games, access to online play through your PlayStation system, discounts at the PS Store, and once the PS5 does launch you'll be able to play a selection of PS4 games for free on your new console as well. That's fantastic value, especially when you're only paying $30 for the whole year.

You'll find more information on these PS Plus deals just below, but you'll also find low prices on more PS4 gear further down the page as well.

Note: CDKeys offers PS Plus deals for different regions, these codes will only work in the US.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order deals before anyone else As soon as the PlayStation 5 is available to pre-order, we'll email you with all of the best deals and bundle offers. It's possible the first wave of products will sell out quickly so get your pre-order in ahead of the queue. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Today's best PS Plus deals

PS Plus 12 month membership: $59.99 $31.79 at CDKeys

Save nearly $30 on your PS Plus membership for the next year when you shop at CDKeys this week. That's a fantastic offer for new PS5 owners and PS4 players alike, and means you can take advantage of all the new features set for the PS Plus service in the coming months.

View Deal

PS Plus 3 month membership: $26.09 $15.69 at CDKeys

Save $10 on your PS Plus three month membership at CDKeys right now - that's 39% off. Three months will take you through the PS5's launch as well - just, though if you're looking to save more we'd really point you towards the much better value 12 month offer above.

View Deal

Find out more about the latest PS Plus deals

More PS4 deals

Whether you need a spare controller (PS5 will be compatible with the lowly DualShock 4 on certain previous-gen games), or you're looking to pick up a PlayStation VR headset, you'll find a range of the lowest prices on more PS4 gear just below.

If you're yet to pick up your PS5 accessory pre-orders you'll want to get in quick, or you can take a look at more PS4 deals and bundles if you're going to wait out that price drop. We're also tracking all the latest DualShock 4 controller deals out there as well.

Keep an eye on the latest Black Friday deals information, and the upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals too.