PS Plus celebrates 10 year anniversary with an extra free game in July

Sony has announced its PS Plus free games for July. To celebrate PS Plus's 10 year anniversary, too, Sony will also be throwing in an extra free game - meaning PlayStation Plus subscribers can pick up three PS4 games this month instead of two.

So what's going to be on offer? The free PS Plus games for July include NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica (the additional freebie).

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second entry in Crystal Dynamics' rebooted Tomb Raider series and sees Lara Croft venturing to Siberia in search of the legendary city of Kitezh. It's probably our favorite entry in the rebooted series and well worth picking up. But if you prefer some sports action, NBA 2K20 may be more suited to you, and will fill the basketball-shaped void until we get our hands on NBA 2K21 later this year.

If neither of these take your fancy, then you can always take advantage of the extra free PS Plus game in July – Erica. Erica is an choice-based interactive thriller about a young woman (funnily enough) called Erica, who is plagued by nightmares of her father's death and sets out to uncover the true about what really happened.

All three games will be free for PS Plus subscribers to download from July 7 to August 3. In addition, Sony will be releasing a free PS4 theme later this week to celebrate the anniversary – this will only be available for a limited time, though.

But that's not all. To encourage more players to sign up for the subscription service, the company will be hosting a free online multiplayer weekend from July 4 to July 5, to allow players to try out the benefits of PS Plus' multiplayer offerings.

Remember, you need to be an active PlayStation Plus subscriber to pick up these free PS Plus games – and they're yours to play whenever you want as long as you remain a subscriber.

Being a PS Plus subscriber means you can play online with friends, but also means you get to take advantage of discounts and free games each month. It's great way to try PlayStation games you might not otherwise have played, whether they're indie titles that slipped under your radar, or titles that were too expensive to buy. With the PS5 coming within the year, too, it looks like Sony is increasingly willing to release high-quality titles from the PS4 catalogue.

Remember that PlayStation Plus games are only available to grab for one month – so get them while you can.