Prime Day gaming deals: Madden 21 is 50% off – includes PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade

If you’re a fan of throwing the pigskin, scoring a touchdown and more popular American football terms, Madden 21 has had its price slashed by 50% in this Prime Day gaming deal – it’s just $29.99 on both PS4 and Xbox One.

What makes this deal even more tempting is the fact that both the PS4 and Xbox One versions will benefit from a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X. That means when you boot up Madden 21 on PS5 or the next-gen Xbox, it’ll get upgraded to the best possible version.

Madden 21 features new innovative gameplay mechanics and a new story mode called The Yard. We thought Madden 21 was a solid entry in the series, with The Yard a particular highlight. For 50% off and with the next-gen versions included, this is a great deal for one of this year’s most popular sports games.

Not in US? Scroll down for the best Madden 21 deals in your region.

Madden NFL 21 deals:

Madden NFL 21 PS4: $59.99 $29.99 on Amazon

New gameplay features and an all-new story mode called The Yard, Madden 21 is 50% as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals. You'll also get access to the PS5 version of the game with this purchase, so it's ideal if you're upgrading to next-gen. View Deal

Madden NFL 21 Xbox One: $59.99 $29.99 on Amazon

New gameplay features and an all-new story mode called The Yard, Madden 21 is 50% as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals. You'll also get access to the Xbox Series X/S versions of the game with this purchase, so it's ideal if you're upgrading to next-gen.View Deal

Madden 21 brings the gridiron to your home with brand-new features and updates for players to enjoy. If your team never has a chance of winning the Super bowl, you can at least make it happen in Madden 21.

More Madden 21 deals

Looking for more Madden 21 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.