PlayStation users will finally be able to change their PSN names - here's how

Sony is trialing a feature which will finally allow PlayStation users to change their PlayStation Network Online ID.

According to a Sony blog post by social media director Sid Shuman, the company will soon begin testing the PSN Online ID Change feature beta as part of the PlayStation Preview Program.

During the preview period, testers will be able to change their PSN names as many times as they want. However, while the first change is free, further changes will cost £7.99 / $9.99. For PS Plus members, changes will cost £3.99 / $4.99. Australian pricing has not been confirmed yet.

When you change your name, you will have the option to display your old name alongside your new one to help friends recognize you - but once you change your name and select to enable this (or not), it cannot be changed.

The name change feature will work for games which were published after April 2018 and the most popular PlayStation 4 games. However, not all PlayStation games and applications will support name change.

But don't worry, before the feature is officially rolled out PlayStation will publish a list of compatible games and applications.

How do you take part?

The beta is only available to select users that have pre-registered as testers for previous PlayStation 4 system software betas and is due to finish at the end of November.

Unfortunately, enrollment for PlayStation beta testers is currently closed, so you can no longer apply. However, the full name change feature is due to launch in early 2019.