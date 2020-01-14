Grab a cheap PS4 Slim bundle deal and you'll get three of the best games free

This cheap PS4 Slim deal is still sticking around well into January now, after first surfacing back over the seasonal shopping period. Dropping even further in price this week, $245 for a PS4 deal is a great offer in itself, but what makes this bundle so tantalizing is those three extra games included at that price. You're also picking up copies of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War, and The Last of Us Remastered at the same time - three PlayStation hits guaranteed to give you a warm welcome to the system if you're a first-timer.

In case you hadn't heard, the original PS4 is out. In its place, we have the PS4 Slim, a redesigned console offering a sleeker design while maintaining the same internal specs. While it doesn't offer the 4K scale of the PS4 Pro, it's available for a fantastic price with some truly great games this week. This console usually goes for $299.99 by itself on a good day, so grabbing three top-quality titles for $50 less than the going rate will set you up well for the 2020 gaming.

If you've been holding out on the massive range of exclusives lining the PlayStation library, you can get your hands on all the must-play titles at once with this PS4 Slim deal. What's more, this bundle is still coming in way under the MSRP of the console by itself making it a must-see deal.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more PS4 Slim bundle deals near you.

Today's best PS4 Slim deals

PS4 Slim 1TB | God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $245 at Amazon

Pick up a massive 1TB PS4 Slim deal for $50 less than the usual console price and take home some of the best exclusive games in one fell swoop. That's a win in our deal-hunting books.

View Deal

Got your eye on other games? Check out our full range of the latest PS4 bundles right here on TechRadar. You can also find some fantastic PS Plus deals if you know where to look (and we do). Or, if you're shopping around a bit more for your next console, you might want to take a look at our best Xbox One deals going.