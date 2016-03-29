You can now block ads on older Samsung smartphones

Samsung has installed ad blocking directly into its own internet browser and many more Samsung phones can now make use of the feature.

Samsung originally rolled out its ad blocking update exclusively to the Galaxy S6 series and Galaxy Note 5, but a new update today means it works with most devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above, including the Galaxy S4 and the Galaxy Note 3.

The update is known as Samsung Internet 4.0 and should be available on the Google Play Store now. It comes with a new feature to play videos as a popup video to allow you to continue browsing the internet while watching.

It's a secret

Samsung has also introduced its own version of Incognito from Google Chrome called Secret Mode, which doesn't record your internet activity.

Other phones getting the update include the Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S5, Galaxy S5 Neo, Galaxy S5 Active, Galaxy S5 LTE A, Galaxy S4 Duos, Galaxy S4 Active. It'll also come to all Samsung Galaxy A range phones that run Android Lollipop and above.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge launched with ad-blocking smarts

Via PhoneArena