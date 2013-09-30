New Verizon phones: 17 we recommend

Do you want a list of the new Verizon phones so you can just pick one without the hassle of endless research? Or are you just curious about what the upcoming Verizon phones are?

If your answer is yes to both (or even yes to one) then you're in luck.

We know it's tough keeping up with all the upcoming products for the check-mark carrier, so we've created a list of the company's new phones for your perusal.

If you can't wait for the upcoming Verizon phones, have no fear - there are plenty of new Verizon phones to choose from below.

iPhone 5S

The latest iPhone iterations from Apple have proven to be a big hit with the iPhone 5S boasting the more intense innards and "fancier" colors for the fans (black, space grey, gold), and selling out faster than hotcakes.

Verizon joins the Apple party with iPhone 5S sales starting at $199.99 on a two-year contract or zero money down for $27.50 per month on Verizon Edge. You can also get it at the full retail price of $649.99.

iPhone 5C

Sporting a set of flashy, neon colors is Apple's other new handset, the iPhone 5C.

Though the "C" stands for colorful, it could also mean cheap as well since the phone starts at a low $99.99 on two-year contract, $23.06 on Verizon Edge and $549.99 at full retail price.

There doesn't seem to be a huge difference between the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C but if you don't mind that or the plasticky feel (you're probably also less likely to scratch it up) then this phone from Verizon is worth checking out.

Confused about which iPhone to get? Check out our versus video to help you decide.

HTC One

After much waiting, Verizon is finally carrying the super popular HTC One.

The One starts selling for $199.99 with a two-year contract, and $599 month-to-month or you can pay $25.22 through Verizon Edge.

Verizon's HTC One has basically the same essentials as other carrier models - the latest Android OS, 4G LTE, Beats Audio and more.

LG G2

With a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 display, the LG G2 is definitely a phone for the phablet fans, and people who don't mind power buttons in weird places.

The chipset inside is a Qualcomm MSM8974 Snapdragon 800, with a 2.26GHz quad-core Krait 400. In terms of processing power, it seems that the G2 is in no short supply.

Verizon has the handset for $199.99 on a two-year contract and $25.22 through Edge, or $599.99 off contract.

Moto X

The Moto X has been a hot topic since its Aug. 1 reveal inciting both positive and negative reactions.

The 16GB version of the Moto X is now available on Verizon with 4G LTE for $199.99 on a 2-year contract, $599.99 full retail and $24.99 a month on Verizon Edge.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro running a 1.7GHz dual-core CPU and Adreno 320 GPU. The Moto X lacks a memory slot, and it houses 2GB of RAM. The standard Moto X variant is 16GB, with a 32GB available online.

Motorola Droid Ultra

The Droid Ultra is the centerpiece of Motorola's new line up of Droid smartphones on Verizon and has been available since Aug. 20. Pricing for the machine is $199 with a two-year contract.

The Ultra has been touted as the future's "thinnest 4G LTE phone" on the market with an expansive 5-inch screen in a body that's just a mere 7.18mm thick.

The Android 4.2.2 machine will have dual-core 1.2GHz Snapdragon processor and 2GB of RAM. It also has been treated with what Motorola representative Jeff Snow described as a water-resistant nano-coating to protect the device from spills.

Motorola Droid Mini

Smaller not just than the Ultra and bigger-battery-toting Droid Maxx but also the last compact model, the $199 Droid Mini still feels like an essential component to the line up and not an obligatory offering.

The guts of the Droid Mini are exactly like those in the Droid Ultra and Maxx, namely Motorola's new X8 8-core processing unit. The die has two processors devoted to running apps, one processor just for contextual computing, and one more devoted only to language processing, particular the Droid Mini's Touchless Control.