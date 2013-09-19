Where can I get the Moto X?

Motorola's not-so-mysterious Moto X phone was announced in August, bringing to life the customizable Android device that for months was the subject of rumors, speculation and leaks.

But where can you buy this new device? Are all carriers offering customization? What about storage options? The questions, we know, are maddening.

Lucky for you we've gathered all the information you need to buy the Moto X phone right here. Read on for all the deets.

AT&T - Moto X and Moto Maker is available online and at AT&T stores. AT&T is the only U.S. carrier to offer the customizable version of the Moto X, despite that being the handset's most-talked-about feature. The phone will cost $199.99 for 16GB or $249.99 for 32GB on a two-year contract. Without a contract the Moto X will run you $574.99 or $629.99 for 16GB/32GB.

Verizon - Verizon confirmed via Twitter that it will carry the Moto X's standard black and white iterations, minus the customization at first. The carrier added that Moto Maker will become available to Verizon customers "later this year."

The 16GB Moto X is available on Verizon with 4G LTE for $199.99 on a 2-year contract, $599.99 full retail and $24.99 a month on Verizon Edge.

Sprint - Sprint is selling 16GB Moto X for $199.99 on contract. In addition, customers switching to Sprint can get a $100 credit for a limited time. A spokesperson confirmed with TechRadar that "Moto maker will not be available at launch," leaving wiggle room that it add the customization suite later on.

T-Mobile - The 16GB Moto X on T-Mobile is available through Motorola's site for $599.99, but only in woven black. Woven white is "coming soon" as it's currently out of stock.

U.S. Cellular - U.S. Cellular is offering a 16GB Moto X for $124.99 with a "$75 switcher bonus" and $500 discount for new 2-year contract customers, though there is a $35 activation fee.

Best Buy - The 16GB Moto X is available in black and white from Best Buy through Verizon and AT&T for $199.99 on a 2-year contract and $699.99 unactivated (both with 4G LTE). Sprint is still listed as "coming soon" with the same price options.

Republic Wireless - Republic Wireless will sell the Moto X for $299 off contract starting in November. That's a pretty sweet deal, but you'll need to latch onto a Hybrid program, which uses Wi-Fi as well as cellular to hook up calls, texts and data. Republic range from $5 a month to $40 a month. The company uses Sprint's network for cellular, so be aware that's the network you'll really be jumping on if you go the Republic route.

Motorola.com - That's right; You can shop for your Moto X right through Moto itself. Customers can select their carrier - T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and U.S. Cellular are all options.