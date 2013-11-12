LG G2 may come to Verizon all dressed in white

White phones were once the unicorn of the mobile world, but now they're coming out left and right. In fact, looks like the LG G2 is also getting the bleached electronic treatment.

The prolific product shot leaker @evleaks posted a new image of the 5.2-inch screened G2 painted in pearl. Unlike evleaks' other tweets, this new product shot wasn't accompanied by a suggested release date or other details.

Aside from the color, the white handset appears identical the black version currently on sale at Verizon. There aren't details about any changes under the hood, but we wouldn't be surprised to find the same hardware since the phone joined Big Red line up in September.

Even if the handset is the same, it's still a lot of smartphone for your buck. The LG flagship packs a 2.26 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 chip, 5.2-inch 1080p IPS display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13- and 2.1-megapixel cameras (with Optical Image Stabilization on the rear snapper), a 3000mAh battery and Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

White is the new black

White phones are a popular color option; ever since the iPhone 4 first showed up in the shade, people have been clamoring for pearl-colored phones.

Other phones that have received the whitewash treatment include the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Samsung's Galaxy S-line, and though not a phone, the Xbox One (if you're a Microsoft employee that is).