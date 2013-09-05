It's an LG G2 US availability smorgasbord

LG announced just this week that its next flagship, the LG G2, will arrive in the U.S. (and Germany!) this month, and today three major U.S. carriers announced the phone's availability on their networks.

Verizon gets the G2 first, with a $199.99 on-contract release on Sept. 12.

AT&T comes next, a mere day later, with a Sept. 13 G2 release at the same price (or $27 per month with AT&T Next).

Finally, T-Mobile gets the G2 a bit late on Sept. 18 online and Sept. 25 in stores for an initial payment of $99 and 24 subsequent monthly payments of $21 on T-Mobile's "Simple Choice Plan."

LG G2 specs

The LG G2 will eventually come to Sprint, as well, though that carrier has yet to release any specifics about availability.

LG's newest flagship packs a 2.26 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 chip, 5.2-inch 1080p IPS display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13- and 2.1-megapixel cameras (the rear with Optical Image Stabilization), a 3000mAh battery and Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

It's one of the first smartphones on the market with the Snapdragon 800, and the first to come to the U.S. with carrier support.

Other than that, its main distinctive feature is the "Rear Key," a set of volume and power buttons on the back that allowed LG to decrease the bezel size and make the phone smaller than expected.