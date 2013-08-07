LG G2 coming to all four major US carriers, but mysteries remain

Here for you to learn from you

LG's newly announced (well, officially announced) G2 smartphone is heading to all four major carriers in the U.S.

AT&T kept the confirmation short, while Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon all chimed in with G2 good tidings, though all were light on specifics.

Sprint said it was thrilled about the evolution of it and LG's relationship, touting its new Unlimited, My Way and My All-in plans as ideal for the G2.

For its part, T-Mobile looked to outdo everyone by not only announcing coverage of the G2, but also the Optimus F6 and Optimus F3. All three phones will be available on T-Mo's Simple Choice Plans. Users can sign up for alerts on the G2's availability right now.

Verizon noted that it will carry the LG G2 but has no pricing or availability details to share. It will reveal more closer to launch, a spokesperson told us. A similar message came from AT&T, but the carrier has launched a sign-up page for those who want to receive updates on the phone's availability.

And the phone?

As for the G2 itself, it packs a 2.26GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 with a 5.2-inch screen layered on top. The display is Full HD IPS, loaded with 423ppi and a resolution of 1080 x 1920.

Memory options include a 16GB and 32GB variant, with RAM landing at 2GB. Battery-wise, the G2 houses a 3000mAh monster. The carriers didn't indicate which storage variant(s) each would make available.

Though it only runs Android 4.2.2, one of the more intriguing features of the phone is its back control button. The phone's lone physical input mechanism includes a volume adjuster and power button.

It, along with a basket of software features, all aim to make using the G2 a one-handed operation.

We'll keep you updated on pricing and release dates as that information lands.