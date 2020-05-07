New Apple TV 4K leak claims an upgraded streaming model 'could drop at any time'

Is there a new Apple TV 4K model on the way? That's the claim being made by tech analyst Jon Prosser, after a tweet seemingly revealing the existence – and in-house codename – of the next-gen Apple TV streaming device.

Prosser writes that a new Apple TV 4K "could drop at any time", while hinting that he may hear firmer details of a release date down the line.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X - 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀Codename: Neptune T1125Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗May 7, 2020

According to the leak, the model will feature Apple's A12X processor, which featured in the iPad Pro 12.9 and iPad Pro 11 tablets released in 2018. That's a step up from the A10X Fusion chip used in the current-gen Apple TV 4K (and in 2017's iPad Pro devices).

Well due an upgrade

Given the latest (fifth) iteration of the Apple TV 4K launched in 2017, the hardware is well due an upgrade. In 2019 we did see Apple TV devices updated to a new tvOS 13 platform, partially to enable the Apple Arcade game subscription service, so we know the software is relatively up to date – which isn't to say we couldn't see a new update roll out for this hypothetically sixth-generation device.

In the comments to the original tweet, Prosser asserts that the upgraded processor will be used to enhance game performance, which fits with the arrival of Apple Arcade last year too. He also speculates on the price, saying he'd expect it to launch at $149 (around £120 / AU$230).

Leaks and rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, but it seems like a trustworthy source – and the 2017 model is certainly due an upgrade.

We don't really expect to see a new Apple TV HD model, though, especially given the paltry price difference between the current-gen HD and 4K models.