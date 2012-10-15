Amazon to buy Texas Instruments, make Kindle Fire HD processors in-house?

Amazon is reportedly in the last stages of snapping up Texas Instruments' mobile processor business.

Israeli newspaper Calcalist cites a source who reckons that Amazon is in "advanced negotiations" with the chip-maker.

TI's hardware is currently found in the Amazon Kindle Fire HD and it sounds as though Amazon wants to bring the processors in-house in order to save a bit of cash.

Process that

It emerged last week that the online mega-retailer-turned-tablet-maker doesn't make any money on its hardware, including the Fire tablet range, instead bringing in cash from sales of apps, ebooks, films, music and more from its store.

For its part, TI has been looking to offload the mobile processor side of its business for a while now.

It could mean a healthy cash injection for TI as the deal is predicted to be worth "billions of dollars" – the company can put all that lovely cash towards its new focus of embedded chips for cars and that, where it sees dollar-signs in its future.

From Calcalist via TNW