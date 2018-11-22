Trending
Marshall Woburn Bluetooth speaker is half price at HMV right now

Marshall Woburn Bluetooth speaker

Although the vogue is for speakers to be as small and unobtrusive as possible, sometimes you just want a wall of sound to fill your home - and for that, you need something a little sturdier. 

That's where the Marshall Woburn Bluetooth speaker comes in. This rugged 100 watt speaker combines the look and feel of a live guitar amp with all the modern trappings of wireless connectivity - and now you can get it for half price in HMV's Black Friday sale. 

Coming in retro cream or a more punk-minded black, the speaker has been reduced from £499.99 to £299.99 - that's a massive saving of £250, which is the cheapest we've seen this speaker anywhere. 

And that's not all - there are lots of great discounts across HMV's speakers and headphones range. Check out our pick of the best below:

The best HMV Black Friday deals

Marshall Woburn Bluetooth speaker £499.99 £249.99 at HMV
If you're looking to add a little retro charm to your living room, look no further than the Marshall Woburn Bluetooth speaker - and with £250 off, this is the cheapest we've seen it.View Deal

Marshall Woburn Bluetooth speaker £499.99 £249.99 at HMV
Not digging the cream colour scheme? It also comes in rocking black.View Deal

Noonday Bluetooth speaker £199.99 £69.99 at HMV
This large Bluetooth speaker supports Bluetooth or cabled connectivity as well as near field communication. With £140 off, it's a real bargain.View Deal

Noonday Bluetooth speaker £199.99 £69.99 at HMV
Not a fan of the lacquered black style? You can also get it in a chic white colour scheme.View Deal

Maiden Audio by Onkyo Headphones £199.99 £49.99 at HMV
These over-ear headphones are perfect for the Iron Maiden fan in your life, and with £150 off they are an absolute steal.View Deal

Happy Plugs Rose Gold Bluetooth speaker £149.99 £49.99 at HMV
This stunning little speaker is reduced by a massive £100 this Black Friday, and with a chic rose gold finish, it's sure to add a touch of class to any home.

If the rose gold look is a little decadent for your tastes, you can also get this speaker in plain gold, silver, and white.View Deal

