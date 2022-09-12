iOS 16 launch live blog - when is it out, what does it have?

You've most likely been following the news of iOS 16 since it was announced back in June at WWDC 2022, and later today the latest update for your iPhone will be available, as long as you have an iPhone 8 and above.

However, as you may be waiting for the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro if you've already pre-ordered, iOS 16 will already give your lock screen a refresh for starters.

But it doesn't stop there - there's some big gains in accessibility features to help detect when there's objects in close proximity, alongside being able to lift subjects out of an image.

With this in mind, we'll be live throughout the day to keep track of when the latest update will arrive, and which apps may be taking advantage of iOS 16 too.

Our hands-on impressions: