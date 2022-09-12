Live
iOS 16 launch live blog - when is it out, what does it have?
Taking it up to 16
You've most likely been following the news of iOS 16 since it was announced back in June at WWDC 2022, and later today the latest update for your iPhone will be available, as long as you have an iPhone 8 and above.
However, as you may be waiting for the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro if you've already pre-ordered, iOS 16 will already give your lock screen a refresh for starters.
But it doesn't stop there - there's some big gains in accessibility features to help detect when there's objects in close proximity, alongside being able to lift subjects out of an image.
With this in mind, we'll be live throughout the day to keep track of when the latest update will arrive, and which apps may be taking advantage of iOS 16 too.
Here's another app that's ready to go once iOS 16 launches - Personal Best (opens in new tab) accesses your fitness and health, and turns it into leaderboards, insights and more.
On iOS 16, this now expands to the Lock Screen, so you can see all of these at a glance without reaching for the app.
It’s iOS16 day, folks. Pro tip: tap the album art of whatever is playing on the Lock Screen to minimise/maximise the artwork. https://t.co/gBGbohVHsqSeptember 12, 2022
Here's a great feature that may relieve some frustrations from one of our great freelancers - tapping the album artwork in iOS 16 on the Lock Screen, will minimize it.
How about that?
Let's not forget that watchOS 9 is also scheduled to arrive later today, bringing new watch faces, the ability to control your Apple Watch using gestures, and much more.
If you want to make sure that you're ready to update to iOS 16 later today, our US Mobile Editor Philip Berne has written up this mega-useful guide on how to do just that.
Twitter user FloWritesCode (opens in new tab) sent this to us:
The lock screen is such a great place to personalise the device and it's so easy for us developers to adapt too. Basically the same as a regular home screen widget, allowing so many great devs to add lock screen widgets to their apps this summer!September 12, 2022
We couldn't agree more. While I still think it's slightly odd to have no way to change the flashlight and camera icons on the lock screen, it's great to have alternative ways to open other apps, or have glanceable information.
If you've used Obscura 3 lately, we've got good news for you once iOS 16 arrives.
While it's available on the App Store (opens in new tab) for $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99, a new update is releasing very soon which will bring a widget to the redesigned lock screen, allowing you to launch the app in a much faster fashion.
While iOS 16 will run on an iPhone 8 and above, that doesn't mean you'll get all the features available to someone on an iPhone 14.
With this in mind, I've written up exactly what won't be available on certain iPhones running iOS 16.
If anything, the lock screen is one of the biggest changes in iOS in recent years. Our US Editor in Chief Lance Ulanoff spoke to Apple SVP of Engineering Craig Federighi back in June all about it.
Hello, and welcome to the live blog of iOS 16's launch. I'm Daryl, Software Writer at TechRadar, and I'll be keeping you up to date throughout the day on iOS 16 and more.
