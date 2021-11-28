Trending

Live

Cyber Monday iPad live blog: the best Apple tablet deals right now

How to find the ultimate iPad deal right now

By last updated

best Black Friday iPad deals

(Image credit: Future)

The Cyber Monday iPad deals are happening right now, even before the big day itself happens - and big discounts on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini are still discounted. Expect to see more deals on the new iPad models over the next few days.

We've got a huge iPad section in our Cyber Monday deals roundups - they're proving pretty popular as our readers try and grab a deal for themselves or an excellent Christmas present.

Look, we've been going for absolutely weeks, looking for all the best deals, monitoring what's happening, finding the top choices during Black Friday - we're exhausted, sleep-deprived and running on pure caffeine now. 

And yet... and yet... we're still sniffing out the best iPad Cyber Monday deals. So if you support our inexplicable attempts to do all the dirty work for you - be sure to bookmark this page or leave it autorefreshing to ensure you see all the latest iPad deals.

Cyber Monday iPad deals: US

Cyber Monday iPad deals: UK

Today's best US iPad deals

Today's best UK iPad deals

Refresh

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard

(Image credit: Future)

OK, iPad lovers - here's the best deal you're going to find right now: the iPad Pro for $100 at Amazon (if you're in the US).

It's for the iPad Pro 12.9 - an exceptional model, and the one that I love the most for the larger-screened experience it brings.

It's down from $1099 to $999, which is only 9% off, but a decent saving for something that we rate as a tablet... the screen alone is to die for.

If you want to go up in the sizes, you can get the 1TB version for $1699, which is another $100 off but is a smaller saving.

It's an ipad leaning against some red books

(Image credit: Future)

OK, we've spent the 72 hours over Black Friday looking for the best Cyber Monday iPad deals, and - we have to be honest - the deals are drying up a little bit as we approach the actual day itself.

That said, it's not all terrible. There are some deals available above, but in the main we're not seeing the same sales that appeared on Black Friday.

Fear not though, dear reader. There's still a load of stuff that you can do to prep, the best iPad Pro deal we saw during Black Friday is still going, and... don't forget, we like talking to you.