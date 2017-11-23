Listen up streamers and YouTubers, this HD webcam just got slashed in price

Here's a great webcam deal for any budding streamer, aspiring YouTuber or frequent video caller.

The Logitech C920 HD Pro features a full HD, 15MP camera, two mics and a clip that fixes it on top of your monitor or laptop. It also comes with a tripod if you'd rather have it freestanding on a desk or shelf.

Gamers will love the ability to switch to streaming mode, changing the resolution to 720p and allowing you to capture your reactions, expressions and chat while you blast your way through levels.

The best news though is the price, which has been slashed to just £28.99 for Black Friday. In fact, we like this deal so much a member of the TechRadar team has just brought one!