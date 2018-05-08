LG rolls out Google Assistant to all of its 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs

Right before the start of Google IO 2018, LG announced that Google Assistant would finally be available on its 2018 webOS TVs.

Google Assistant, the AI smart assistant that lives on a number of different smartphones, headphones and Android TV devices, enables smart home controls and language commands - all of which you’ll be able to control using the microphone in your remote.

The beauty of this announcement is that it means LG TV owners won’t have to invest in something like the Google Home or Google Home Mini, and can now use their 2018 TVs just like they would one of those smart speakers.

On LG TVs, the Google Assistant will live alongside LG’s proprietary ThinQ platform, which offers its own unique skill set. ThinQ on LG TVs, for example, can switch between picture modes automatically, and more complicated commands when watching cable TV (“Turn off the TV when this program is over”).

LG’s 2018 AI-enabled TVs will work with other Google Assistant devices in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, with further expansion to be announced later this year.