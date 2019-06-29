Italy vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

With the Italy and Holland looking fairly well-matched, its looking like we're in store for another tightly-contested 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final. And it's one you'll be able to watch from anywhere around the world with our Italy vs Netherlands live stream guide below.

Both teams playing in today's quarter-final will already feel some sense achievement having got this far. For Sweden it marks the first time they've reached the last 8 in their history, for Italy it ends a twenty-year absence from the tournament.

With a draw that has managed to keep them away from big guns like the USA, Germany and England in the early knockout stages, both teams may feel they could go on and make an even more meaningful piece of footballing history.

Live stream Italy vs Netherlands - where and when Today's match takes place at the Stade du Hainaut stadium in the northern France city of Valenciennes. Kick-off is at 3pm CET, meaning a 2pm BST for viewers in the UK.

It's somewhat surprising to find that this is only the Netherlands second ever appearance in the Women's World Cup. Despite this, they went into this year's tournament in France as one of the more fancied teams, largely thanks to them being the current UEFA European Champions. They've largely lived up to their billing, however they were less than assured at the back in their last match against Japan.

Italy have also been conspicuous by their absence at the Women's World Cup, with this their first appearance in the tournament in 20 years. With the likes of clinical striker Cristiana Girelli within their ranks, Italy will likely be less wasteful in front of goal than Japan and will fancy their chances after watching their opponents last match.

Don't miss any of today's action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Italy vs Netherlands wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream Italy vs Netherlands live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that today's game will be shown free-to-air. The BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for this match as well as all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup, so you'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be going out live on BBC One, with coverage set to start at 1.50pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's broadcast of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream Italy vs Netherlands in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 6am PT, and 9am ET.

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch Italy vs Netherlands live stream in Australia

(Image credit: SBS) The good news for footy fans Down Under is that all matches from this point on in the tournament are available for free via SBS and the World Game online service. Prepare yourself for a late start as kick off is at 11pm AEST on Saturday night. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a Italy vs Netherlands live stream in New Zealand