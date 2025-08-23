<a id="elk-150553f7-9a65-4587-990e-7b77b7c748fa"></a><h2 id="2-hours-until-kick-off-2">2 HOURS UNTIL KICK OFF</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="7e982c88-622e-4dd6-86c8-9bd321792495"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5696px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="X7wga8YuKZGwYkHX8nExuc" name="Highbury clock" alt="Highbury clock, EPL, Kick off" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/X7wga8YuKZGwYkHX8nExuc.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5696" height="3204" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images- Matthew Ashton)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="2cedfd8a-162a-44ba-a46a-a3aff5a574dc">In just under two hours time, 3 exciting games in gameweek 2 of the Premier League kick off. Wolves travel to the Vitality stadium to take on the Cherries, Brentford host Aston Villa at the Gtech and Premier League newcomers Burnley and Sunderland meet at Turf Moor.</p>\n\n<p id="8855ccd0-dc01-4f7e-af07-4e6d85cfbfeb">Follow our live blog for team news, live updates how to watch all three games.</p><p><strong>Travelling outside your home country right now?</strong> Remember you can use a <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://nordvpn.com/special/?coupon=future2025&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;utm_term=&amp;utm_content=TR&amp;utm_campaign=off564&amp;utm_source=aff3013" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VPN</a> to watch the action from anywhere in the world.</p>\n