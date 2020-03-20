iPad price cut: deals on the latest model Apple iPad at Amazon

If you're searching for at-home entertainment, a tablet can be a fantastic option, and luckily for you, Amazon has slashed the price on Apple's latest iPads.



You can get the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $279.99. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet. If you're looking for more storage, you can get the 128GB iPad on sale for $399.



The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and is available in a 32GB or 128GB storage option. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that is now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



This is a fantastic deal for a newer model iPad and the best price we've found for this particular model. We don't know how long Amazon will have the tablet at this price, so you should snag this deal now before it's too late.

Amazon iPad deals:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $279. That's the best price we've found for the 10.2-inch tablet which packs 32GB of storage and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Get the 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for $399.99 at Amazon. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life. The iPad is available in Gold and Space Grey.

View Deal

Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals that are currently available.



You can learn more about the latest iPad with our hands-on iPad (2019) review.

