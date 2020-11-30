Hulu Cyber Monday deal: get a 12-month subscription for just $2 a month

If you're a binge-watcher like us, you should definitely check out this Hulu Cyber Monday deal that cuts the price of the streaming service in half for the next year.

The way it works is that, for either new or returning customers who have been unsubscribed for more than three months, Hulu is selling a 12-month subscription for just $1.99 per month, totaling $24 for a year of the ad-supported service.

The deal only runs through the end of Cyber Monday on November 30, however, then you'll have to wait until next year to get a deal this good.

Hulu 12-month Basic Subscription: $6 $2 per month

We highly recommend this Hulu subscription for $2 per month if you're eligible for it. Hulu has some great originals like The Handmaid's Tale as well as on-demand shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, Seinfeld, Adventure Time and Rick and Morty, and at this price it's very hard to pass up.View Deal

Is this the best streaming service deal in 2020?

There's a very, very good chance that this is the absolute best streaming service deal happening this year - though, it's not the only one.

In a Black Friday preview post, Amazon said it would run a pretty discount on its services, but they're not nearly as good in our opinion. One of the deals cuts 40% off the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month, while another offers two months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99.

Don't get us wrong, those are both fine deals, but neither lasts as long as the Hulu subscription nor are they as cheap. Plus, who wants to read The Handmaid's Tale when you can watch it on Hulu? (We're kidding! You should read and watch it.)

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Cyber Monday, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.